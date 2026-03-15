I.T. Call Center Worker Calms His Customer Through An Urgent Issue, Saving His Powerpoint File, Then Hears He Forgot To Plug His Laptop In

Sometimes the biggest crises you’ve ever helped someone through are the most mundane issues that would suck as a plot line for an action movie.

Doesn’t make it any less satisfying for both parties! Check out the rollercoaster with an I.T. guy and his frantic customer.

There’s No Crying in I.T.

Me: Retail I.T. This is Daniel. DM: Hey Daniel. This is ******** district manager of ****. I’m doing a presentation in 15 minutes and my laptop crashed. I’m kind of freaking out here and don’t know what to do. Me: Oh no. I’ll have to have a desktop tech give you a call and help you with that.

That sent panic into weepy overdrive.

DM: Is there any way you can help me? Not to be that person, but I have no time left until my presentation…. Me: Ok, well what’s your laptop showing? DM: It’s not powering on. It showed like a blue screen and just turned off on its own and now won’t turn on…. Me: “Yeah. That doesn’t sound good. We might have to replace your laptop….” DM: “I worked on this all week! I can’t believe this (starts sobbing).” Me: “Ok. Please don’t cry. Let me see what I can do.” DM: (continues crying)

Fortunately, this rep was an angel sent from computer heaven.

Me: When you worked on your presentation it was a Powerpoint right? DM: Yes… (sniff) Me: Did you have it saved on a network drive or just on your computer? DM: I’m not sure. I think just on my computer… (sniff) Me: Ok, I’m willing to bet you saved it on the network drive and didn’t know it.

But the customer’s despair still looms large.

DM: Ok. Me: I have to search like a million folders. Can you tell me the name of presentation? DM: Yeah. It’s ******************** Me: Ok. Let’s see. 2016 right? DM: Yeah (sniff) Me: Got it!

Then, a breakthrough!

DM: Shut up….. (sniff) Me: It’s ***************** for 5/12/16 right? DM: Oh my god….. Me: Ok so i’m going to save this. Send it to your email. You have a phone or ipad right? DM: I have both! Me: Ok. Are you in a conference room? DM: Yeah!

Now watch OP do a magic trick.

Me: Do they have WIFI? DM: Yeah… I think so…. Me: Ok. Try to find out the wifi and connect your iPad to it. DM: Ok. Emails are coming through. I see yours…… Oh my god…… OH MY GOD!!! Me: There ya go! I don’t know the connection of the conference room but there should be a way to airplay your powerpoint from your ipad to the tv or whatever they have. If they’re mac compatible.. DM: Yeah if not this is fine. Oh my god… (crying) I can’t believe it. You saved me! Next time I’m at the office, you’re getting beer and a long hug! Me: Sounds good. Hope your meeting goes well.

But the drama wasn’t quite over.

DM: ……………………. Me: Ok Bye? DM: Hahahahahahah. So. My laptop just turned on…. It wasn’t plugged in and I guess the battery was dead. Ha ha ha….. Me: …………………………….. DM: Hello? Me: (crying)

Here is what people are talking about.

“Have you plugged it in?” “Have you tried turning it on?” These are not jokes.

I like to imagine what this would be like.

Ooops!

I was going to say. Customers probably regularly make reps cry during or after the call.

My guess would be a sales presentation for a big prospect/big project.

I don’t think I could do this job.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.