Kaindy Lake Was Formed Just Over 100 Years Ago And Its Unique Conditions Give It A Look That You Won’t Find Anywhere Else On The Planet

If you’re looking for something unique to do on your next vacation, you may want to plan a visit to Kaindy Lake.

This lake has beautiful turquoise water like you might see in the Caribbean, but speckled throughout the lake are large white tree trunks. To make the view even more incredible, just under the surface of the water you will see the branches of those trees, still covered in green needles that have been in that condition for over 100 years.

The lake’s beauty comes from its unique origin story. This lake sits up in the Tian Shan Mountains, which are in Kazakhstan. In 1911, a large Earthquake hit the mountains and caused major landslides throughout the region. The devastation in the area was horrible, destroying the city of Almaty and killing hundreds.

That same Earthquake, however, also damned up a large gorge with sediment. Over the years, that gorge has filled up with rain water and melting glaciers.

Prior to the Earthquake, it was a forest, but now those trees sit within a lake that is around 30-meters deep. Normally, submerging trees in 30 meters of water would kill them and cause them to rot quite quickly, but the temperature of the water has largely preserved them.

This lake sits at around 2000 meters (6500 feet) above sea level. In the summer, the water gets up to about 6°C (43°F), and it freezes completely throughout the winter.

So, while the branches and needles above the water line have long since fallen off, the ones that are under the water remain remarkably preserved. If you can deal with the fridge water, you can dive down and look at the trees in the summer for an experience like you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

If you do decide to add this amazing location to your vacation bucket list, make sure you come prepared. The nearest city is Almaty, which is the largest city in Kazakhstan and is home to over two million people. From there, you will need to drive to the national park and then up into the mountains where the lake sits. This is easier said than done. Atlas Obscura explains:

“Only a vehicle built for rougher terrain will make it [to Kaindy]. The lake is located in forested country. Depending on recent weather and the capabilities of your vehicle, you may need to take a taxi from the village up to the mountain. Recent rain [can make] the deeply rutted roads very slippery […] It’s only about a mile up to the lake but remember you are at altitude and this is nothing like a stroll through the parks in Almaty.”

So, it will definitely take some effort to reach the destination, but for those who do, the views will make it all worthwhile.

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