Landlord Adjusts The Temperature On The Thermostat So That It Won’t Come On, But The Roommates Join Together To Retaliate And Drive Up The Electric Bill

Imagine living in a rental unit where you’re not allowed to adjust the thermostat. What would you do if it were uncomfortably hot or cold in your unit? Would you try to convince the landlord to let you adjust the temp, or would you find another way to make the situation more liveable?

In this story, one woman and her roommates are in this exact situation, and the circumstances have gotten so bad that they all want to move out.

Don’t touch the thermostat! Think your “punishing” me? Ok no problem. This is a current ongoing MC. My landlord is also my roommate. I rent the bonus room above a 2 car garage in a 3 bedroom house. So me and my boyfriend, my landlord, and 2 other roommates all live here. It technically belongs to my landlords mother. She has POA while her mother is in a nursing home recovering from a stroke. She has this very strict rule that no one is to adjust the thermostat but her. Which since everyones rent includes all utilities is fair as long as she is reasonable about things.

However when the house was built my room was not insulated as well as it should have been. As a result it’s the hottest room in the summer and the coldest in the winter ( I need a space heater when it hits mid thirties or lower). Additionally the way the central air and heat are set up is less then ideal. There is only 1 return vent for the entire floor which is in the hall. Anyway last night we got into an argument about various things.

It should be noted she doesn’t have a job. Her entire income comes from renting the rooms as well as food stamps. She also lies to SS about her income just to get the food stamps. She spends her days sitting on her butt talking on the phone or trolling Facebook while watching tv. She thinks because she is the landlord she shouldn’t have to clean anything at all or take out the trash. She got mad that no one took the cans to the end of the driveway for the collection last week.

I had finally had enough and snapped and told her she had no room to complain because in the 2 years I have lived here she has never once taken it out. That lead in to other stuff like her not cleaning etc. She lives here full time she should take part in the cleaning and trash removal just as much as the rest of us. For the rest of this you should remember I’m not the only one affected by her “punishment” there are other roommates.

Anyway she feels like she is right and I am wrong. So to “punish” me she turned the temp up on the ac to 77 knowing My room would hit 90 before the ac turned on. Well on a normal summer day this would have been true. But it’s been very cloudy and rainy here lately. It was only 78 outside today. She then proceeded to leave for the entire day. However because today it only hit 78 and was insanely humid the entire house turned into a sauna(not hot per-say but humid as all get out).

So the rest of my roommates and I used our box fans and ceiling fans to circulate air out into the hall where the thermostat was. This triggered it to turn on and run. So not only was the ac running but all of our ceiling fans and about 5 box fans were running non stop for hours on end. But it gets better. Because she set the thermostat at 77 the ac kept turning on and off so the house never got cool. This meant it was using the electric all damn day. Running up the bill.

Plus she came home and her room was like an oven so she had to turn the thermostat down to cool it off, Running the bill up even more. So now she has run up her electric bill at the very least 3 times as much and ticked off the rest of the roommates. We were all on the verge of moving out en mass before this. At least 1 is threatening to give her notice on the 1st over this. My BF and I are ready to go we are just holding out a couple more months till we can get our ducks in a row and find a place.

