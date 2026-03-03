Man Excited To Get A Gourmet French Fry Dish And His Girlfriend Didn’t Want Any, But Now She’s Pouting And Mad That He Won’t Split His Small Order

Fries are delicious on their own, but when they are made as a specialty dish, they are to die for.

AITA for refusing to share my food with my girlfriend? The Lord of the Rings is doing a theatrical rerun in my city so me and gf decided to go watch the Two Towers (extended edition) last night. We do not currently live together. There’s a bar that I really love right next to the theatre. I asked if we could go to this restaurant after the movie because I really wanted to get this specific dish – it’s lattice style fries that are fried in beef tallow, covered with green onions, bacon, house seasoning, and comes with the best hollandaise sauce I’ve ever tasted in my life.

You can get fries for one (smaller portion) or fries for two (much larger portion) for a couple extra dollars. She didn’t realize that the movie was nearly 4 hours long and it ended at around 10pm. By this time she said she was tired and didn’t want to go to the restaurant anymore. I said that’s ok, and asked if I could order my fries to go. She said that that’s fine. I asked her if she wanted any and she said no, so I ordered the fries for one. I checked with her again before I ordered and she said she 100% didn’t want any. We went to pick up the fries. She caught a whiff of it and asked if she could have a few. No problem, they are very delicious and I let her have some. She then asked if we could sit outside the restaurant to eat the whole thing together.

I said no, I asked you if you wanted to have some and you said no, and if you wanted to eat some you should’ve told me so I could’ve gotten the fries for two and I don’t want to share the fries for one as it’s a smaller portion. She got really upset and said I’m being selfish and refusing to share my fries. I said that yes I am being selfish but in this case I really wanted the fries and just being honest but I don’t want to share in this instance. She’s since cooled down but this morning we had a call and she said that next time I should just share it with her and I said I’m happy to share any time but not in cases like this and she should be more careful about saying what she wants. She’s upset with me again now. So, am I a jerk?

