Man Keeps Giving Coworker His Paperwork To Finish, So She’s Thinking About Telling Her Supervisor

Imagine working in an office where a coworker in your department keeps giving you his paperwork to complete. Would you do it, or would you refuse since that’s not your job?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and at first, she thought the request was odd but did it anyway. Now, she’s wondering if she should report her coworker to her supervisor.

WIBTA for reporting a colleague of mine for “using” me as his personal assistant at work? A little backstory: Mark and I work in the same department but have different roles, so we’re never working together directly. Last week, I was in a four-hour training session, and Mark messaged another colleague, Mike, who was with me in the training. Mark told Mike to tell me to come to him. Luckily, we had a 15-minute break at the time, so I made my way from the training room to find out what Mark needed.

Mark had an odd request.

When I got to Mark, he handed me paperwork and asked if I could fill in results and cancel missing entries. I was confused but shrugged it off, thinking maybe he was busy. I told him I was in training and wouldn’t be finished for another two hours. He said it was fine and that he would sort it out. As I walked back, I couldn’t wrap my mind around why he needed me to do his work, but I let it go.

Mark keeps giving her his work.

Yesterday, I was discussing work with four colleagues when Mark came in and handed me a stack of paperwork that needed to be entered into an Excel sheet. This is usually something I do, so I took it, but I wondered why he didn’t do it himself or ask any of the other four colleagues in the room. Today, half an hour before leaving, I was helping a colleague when Mark came to me, handed me paperwork, and told me to complete his missing entries and cancel any empty spaces, the same as the first time he was looking for me. Before I could say anything, he left.

She’s wondering if she should talk to her supervisor.

I looked at my colleague and asked if I was overreacting. This is the third time Mark has asked me to do his work, and it feels like he’s treating me as his personal assistant. I’m considering bringing this to my supervisor’s attention. Note that my supervisor doesn’t supervise him; we have different supervisors due to our department’s size and differing roles. Would I be wrong for reporting him?

She should definitely talk to her supervisor. Unless her job is to be Mark’s assistant, he shouldn’t be giving her work to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

