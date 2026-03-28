Technical issues are often simpler than they seem.

In this story, a man received a complaint from a furious woman.

She said she kept getting logged out of her account immediately after signing in.

So he tried to troubleshoot and eventually found what the problem was.

Read the full story below for all the details.

the site is logging me out immediately after logging in. This was from when I did phone support for a hosting provider a few years back. Me: Thanks for calling SupportCo. Woman: Every time I log into the site, I am logged out immediately. My husband needs me to make a change immediately. Your site’s broken.

This man asked the customer what happened whenever she tried to log in.

Me: I hope not. I have not had an issue and we have not had any other calls. Let’s troubleshoot a bit. What happens when you log in? Woman: It accepts my password. But after redirecting me to my account page, it logs me back out and sends me to the front page. Me: Ok, sounds like possibly a browser issue. Let’s try some stuff.

He tried different ways of troubleshooting, but she still got logged out.

We checked cookie settings. We tried some other browsers. Nothing was working. She said the same thing every time. Me: Wow, this is just bizarre! Can you humor me and just log in one more time? Just tell me each thing you are doing no matter how small or mundane the point seems.

Woman: (Long sigh) Yes. I visit your site. I click login. I enter my user name, then I enter my password. I click login. It logs me in. I click “My Account.” It says, “Hi Tim, if you’re not Tim, click here.” So, I click here.

They finally found out what she was doing wrong.

Me: Wait, do not click that. That is what is logging you out. That is for if you somehow found yourself in the wrong account. Woman: I’m not Tim. Me: No, but your husband is. He set this up. Woman: Oh my god. Oh my god. I’m so sorry. Click.

Lol. Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

At least she’s honest, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s another funny experience.

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

It wasn’t a site error, but a user error.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.