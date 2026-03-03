Man Was Dealing With An Irate Customer Who Threatened To Call A Lawyer, So He Made A Bold Comment That Earned A Praise From His Boss

Work feedback can come from the most unexpected moments.

The following story involves a man who dealt with an angry caller who was demanding the removal of late fees.

The customer was irate and started threatening to call a lawyer.

Exhausted, he made one bold comment that ended the call instantly.

Read the full story below to find out more…

Calling out client bc they have no lawyer clearly I was talking with my brother and comparing stories about the best feedback we had been given over the years at our jobs. Six years ago, mine was from working in escalations for a financial company. I got a typical call about late fees not being removed. I explained we wouldn’t be crediting the fees.

This man was cursed and yelled at by the customer.

The client didn’t update their payment info when they switched banks. We had reached out to warn them multiple times. Cue the yelling, cursing, and threatening. Then came my favorite line, “I am calling my lawyer about this.” I was a tired new father at the time. Whenever I was home, I would hang out with my kiddo, so my wife could relax.

He responded with a snarky comment.

I said, “Sir, the whole time we have been talking, there has been a low battery warning sound coming from your smoke detector. If you can’t afford batteries, you don’t have a lawyer on retainer.” As soon as it came out, I muted him and laughed. My cube mate hit me on the back. The guy yelled and hung up, saying I would be fired.

His boss listened to the call, and they both laughed about it.

Fast forward a month and a half, and that call was pulled. My boss listened to it with me and we both laughed. I was told to never do it again. There was no write-up and nothing bad. It was the best feedback session to date. I celebrated my 13th anniversary at the job a few months ago.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Lol. Here’s a clever response.

This user had dealt with many experiences like this.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, short and sweet.

Sometimes, the best feedback is when your boss laughs about what you did.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.