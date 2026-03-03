Meat Department Employee Tried To Take A Break, But When A Demanding Customer Threw A Fit, Their Toxic Boss Made Them Work Overtime

In retail, the customer is treated like they’re always right, even when they’re wrong.

So when a lone meat department worker on a delayed lunch was intercepted by a shopper with a complicated order, one awful boss chose money over the employee’s empty stomach.

Keep reading for the full story.

Annoying customer made me miss my break entirely. I work in a meat department, and today my coworker called out, so I was left to work by myself.

This employee’s well-deserved break had already been delayed, which threw their whole day off.

It was super busy, so I wasn’t able to take my break at the normal time. I work from 7 to 3, and I usually take my break at 11, but today I was heading to break around 1, and I was absolutely starving.

Then one entitled customer managed to make things even worse.

Right when I walked out of the department, a customer with a cart full of pork loins stopped me and, instead of asking, he told me that he needed all of the pork loins in his cart sliced to a specific measurement and cubed. I told him that I was by myself today and that I was heading to break, so I was unable to do it, and he immediately got defensive and demanded to see a manager.

But then the boss took the customer’s side.

I got him the manager, who I thought would be on my side, but instead my manager said I had to do the order since it was a lot of money. He told me to take my break after I was done and said he didn’t mind if I had to stay a couple of extra minutes of overtime to get the order done.

This led to an even longer day for an already exhausted employee.

I did his order and cleaned the department without taking a break, and I still ended up having to stay an extra 30 minutes longer than I was supposed to.

Some customers only seem to think about themselves.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

This manager wasn’t just inconsiderate.

A break isn’t just a “nice to have,” it’s a MUST HAVE.

It’s not an employee’s responsibility to hand-hold every customer, especially an employee who’s on their break.

If there’s one thing customers hate, it’s waiting.

Guess break time is just a suggestion in this toxic workplace.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.