Meat Department Employee Tried To Take A Break, But When A Demanding Customer Threw A Fit, Their Toxic Boss Made Them Work Overtime
In retail, the customer is treated like they’re always right, even when they’re wrong.
So when a lone meat department worker on a delayed lunch was intercepted by a shopper with a complicated order, one awful boss chose money over the employee’s empty stomach.
Annoying customer made me miss my break entirely.
I work in a meat department, and today my coworker called out, so I was left to work by myself.
This employee’s well-deserved break had already been delayed, which threw their whole day off.
It was super busy, so I wasn’t able to take my break at the normal time.
I work from 7 to 3, and I usually take my break at 11, but today I was heading to break around 1, and I was absolutely starving.
Then one entitled customer managed to make things even worse.
Right when I walked out of the department, a customer with a cart full of pork loins stopped me and, instead of asking, he told me that he needed all of the pork loins in his cart sliced to a specific measurement and cubed.
I told him that I was by myself today and that I was heading to break, so I was unable to do it, and he immediately got defensive and demanded to see a manager.
But then the boss took the customer’s side.
I got him the manager, who I thought would be on my side, but instead my manager said I had to do the order since it was a lot of money.
He told me to take my break after I was done and said he didn’t mind if I had to stay a couple of extra minutes of overtime to get the order done.
This led to an even longer day for an already exhausted employee.
I did his order and cleaned the department without taking a break, and I still ended up having to stay an extra 30 minutes longer than I was supposed to.
Some customers only seem to think about themselves.
This manager wasn’t just inconsiderate.
A break isn’t just a “nice to have,” it’s a MUST HAVE.
It’s not an employee’s responsibility to hand-hold every customer, especially an employee who’s on their break.
If there’s one thing customers hate, it’s waiting.
Guess break time is just a suggestion in this toxic workplace.
