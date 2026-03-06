Micromanaging Boss Demanded Late Night Check-In Calls, So Exhausted Employee Turned Every Call Into A Rude Awakening

Managers sometimes create rules just to feel like they’re in charge.

So when one boss demanded nightly sign-off calls from an employee who worked late shifts, he thought he was laying down the law.

He didn’t realize he’d basically scheduled himself for a series of unwanted alarm clocks after a night of partying.

Keep reading for the full story!

My Boss wanted me to call him so I did. So about two weeks ago my boss hung onto some petty stuff about my work and thought he would punish me by ordering me to call him at the end of all of my shifts so I would sign off. What he wasn’t aware is the fact that I always stay till the next shifts arrive anyway, and my colleagues like to come a little later on weekends.

So as the next shift came around, this employee knew their boss wouldn’t be operating at 100% capacity.

I live in Germany and we recently had public holidays where I mainly had night shifts while he was out and about partying and staying up late.

So he decided to take full advantage.

So I did just as he said and called him while my colleagues had to sit next to me watching my smirk and heard: Good morning sunshine! I wanna go home. He was obviously confused, half drunk and tired saying: Yes, yes go. The next day he didn’t pick up so I called his boss to tell her I went home. At the end of the weekend with holidays he gave up and told me I don’t have to call him anymore.

Play silly games, win silly prizes!

What did Reddit think?

People’s smug words often come back to bite them.

This commenter would have reacted like this.

This user wouldn’t have taken it easy on the boss.

The supervisor wanted control, so the employee delivered compliance with a side of chaos.

The real lesson here is that you should be careful what you ask for!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.