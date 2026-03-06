New Hire Was Constantly Interrupted By A Coworker Who Thought She Knew The Job Better, So They Finally Spoke Up And Turned The Tables

Starting a new job often means biting your tongue more than you’d like.

But when this young employee kept getting cut off and publicly corrected by an older coworker determined to be right (even when she wasn’t), she finally pointed it out in front of a customer.

Suddenly she wasn’t the loudest voice in the room anymore.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for correcting my coworker in front of customers after she kept correcting me? I’m 19F and I recently started a new job. There’s a coworker (mid 20sF) who’s been there longer. From day one, she keeps correcting me. Not in a helpful way. More like… publicly.

It seemed like she couldn’t say anything right.

If I say something slightly wrong, she jumps in. If I explain something to a customer, she interrupts and “re-explains” it. Even when I’m right. At first I ignored it because I’m new and I didn’t want drama.

But as the behavior went on, it got harder and harder to handle.

But yesterday we had customers, and I was handling everything fine. A customer asked about a small detail, and I answered correctly. She immediately cut me off and said, “No, that’s not how it works,” and gave the EXACT same explanation I just gave – just with different wording. The customer looked confused.

This time, she decided she wasn’t going to stay quiet.

So I said, calmly, “That’s actually what I just said.” She went quiet. The customer awkwardly laughed.

Her coworker was quite upset by this, but in the moment, she felt justified.

Later she told me I embarrassed her and that I shouldn’t “undermine” coworkers in front of clients. But… isn’t that what she’s been doing to me for weeks? Now I’m wondering if I should’ve just stayed quiet again. AITA?

No one likes being told how to do their job.

What did Reddit think?

Speaking up is the only way to put this to an end for good.

This coworker clearly needs a refresher in “treating others how you want to be treated.”

If she’s going to correct her, the least she could do is to tell her in private.

Confrontation is sometimes the only answer.

This reality check was a long time coming for this loudmouth coworker.

If you can dish it out, you better be ready to take it!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.