Nursing Home Employee Has Panic Attacks Due To Supervisor’s Bullying, But It Gets Worse When A Coworker Shares Private Messages

Imagine having a panic attack at work due to PTSD from bullying in your past that comes back due to your supervisor’s words. Would you take the day off for your own mental health, or would you consider not coming back at all?

In this story, one nursing home employee is in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do. She hates to leave the company short staffed but doesn’t want to work in that environment.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to work with coworker who threw me under the bus? Recently a superior yelled in my face because she didn’t like that I disagreed with her about a new work policy (note, I did not refuse to comply). A coworker witnessed the whole incident, thought it was horrible and said to my face that I didn’t deserve to be spoken to like that. The following night I message said coworker saying I will not be in that night, don’t worry about coffee as I am having panic attacks and feel unsafe. ( I have complex PTSD from being bullied to an unbelievable extreme as a teenager). The situation caused so many flashbacks and so much anxiety I needed a new prescription for Ativan.

It gets worse.

Three days later I find out from management this coworker sent screenshots of that message to the supervisor who accosted me in order that the supervisor could come up with a case to defend her actions, claiming that my honest reaction to her outburst was “bullying and character damaging”. To add insult to injury management refuses to accommodate me and allow me to switch to a different part time swing away from these people despite at least four of these swings being vacant. I am completely livid at this point and due to anti-harassment laws (Canada, ugh) I am not allowed to even confront this coworker on her outright betrayal. I should add that this coworker I would have trusted with my life. We gave each other gifts and she knew secrets about me no one else knew. She acted like my best friend.

She’s thinking about leaving.

I also find out through the grapevine that this evil snake never wanted me as a full time work partner because, and I quote, I “have too many annoying opinions and use too many big words”. Apparently this makes her “uncomfortable”. I simply did not show up for my shift last night because I would have been forced to call in to management who would have insisted I just put up and shut up. I emailed them explaining that I will not work with this evil creature at all, ever again and that if they refuse to accommodate me my two weeks notice is going in with immediate effect. AITA because I’m leaving this company short staffed at night (nursing home) because I refuse to pretend like nothing happened?

This sounds like a horrible work environment that OP needs to leave right away.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

It’s important to note the PTSD is considered a disability.

This person has questions.

There’s no point in staying.

A nursing home employee weighs in.

Even when you’re right, it’s sometimes better to walk away.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.