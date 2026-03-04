Overworked Employee Did Multiple Jobs Without Extra Pay, So When Management Refused A Raise, He Decided To Stick To The Bare Minimum

Hard work often gets rewarded… with even more work.

So when one dedicated data employee routinely took on extra tasks outside of his job description, leadership told him there still wasn’t room in the budget to pay him fairly.

That’s when he decided to give them exactly what they were paying for — and not a bit more.

Do your jobs for free…no longer. My friend works in Data Management for an infrastructure company, one that has major government contracts for maintenance and replacement.

These employees considered themselves team players who were both driven by excellence.

When we worked together, we had a friendly competition with our numbers each day, seeing which of us could “beat” the other in Actions Closed (basic data capture stuff but the high-volume boring crap). Due to our competitiveness, the Dept’s numbers were stellar and our Boss did less and less…already in their 60s 7-8 years ago and quite literally awaiting retirement.

So when one employee stays at the job, he continues to outperform.

Eventually, I leave the company and my friend continues doing gangbuster numbers, carrying the team as well as training new employees.

Management takes notice and reward him with even more work.

Due to his character and work ethic, he gets asked to assist with Project Management, specifically the implementation of a new App Solution that would allow for a 40% reduction in existing staff (because of course). He’s working on this for two years, leading meetings and advising Project Management decision makers…all while making £26k and still doing his Manager’s job.

He’s starting to become quite important around the office, despite his measly salary.

It eventually reaches the point where the manager is taking him into meetings so he can answer questions the manager should know the answers to. What’s very important to this tale is my friend’s character.

This employee isn’t one to complain, so management definitely takes advantage of this.

He is genuinely one of the most helpful, friendly, and positive dudes you’re likely to meet, always happy to help but also not inclined to “rock the boat” if he considers a situation unfair…the perfect employee to take advantage of. So after returning to the office, he is told there is no budget for a pay rise above 1.7%.

So this time, the employee speaks up about all the extra work he’s been doing — to no avail.

He points out to the Department Head (Boss’s Boss) how he’s been Project Managing, doing his Manager’s work, all while keeping the Dept numbers looking tasty. Dept Head acknowledges this but says his hands are tied…they just don’t have the budget.

So that’s when this employee finally wises up.

My friend says, “Ok, I’ll just stop then…and only do my specific job.” Before he does this (and a few days after the above conversation); Dept Head mentions a bonus fund that may be available for those that have “gone above and beyond” and that he’s on course to receive something. He receives…£200.

And that really sets him off.

This ticked him off considering he’s been doing Project Manager job and Manager’s job close to 3 years…for less than half his Manager’s salary and 1/3rd a PM’s salary. So he stops. He stopped everything but his own responsibilities. He stopped assisting the PM Team, stopped answering manager-level questions in meetings, and stopped training new staff.

Management quickly takes notice of the change.

The Manager then starts in with the passive-aggressive; “Your attitude has really changed recently” and “You need to assist the Team,” etc. He tells Manager and Dept Head that they “don’t have the budget” and he’s happy with his responsibilities as outlined in his contract.

He still didn’t earn a raise, but he made his point loud and clear.

Unfortunately he’s still there in the same job…but useless Manager has had to struggle through making a fool of themselves in various meetings, and Dept Head now gives him the stink eye a few times a week. Hopefully I can help him find a better company very soon.

This job sounds incredible toxic.

What did Reddit think?

What is it about employers being allergic to rewarding dedicated employees?

Loyalty is a two-way street.

Even the best employees reach their breaking point eventually.

Unfortunately, management often targets people like this to take advantage of.

When will these managers ever learn their lesson?

When the pay shrinks, so does the effort.

