Remote Employee Couldn’t Escape Her Neighbor’s Constant Noise, So When They Refused To Quiet Down, She Delivered A Midnight Noise Performance Of Her Own

Living in close quarters often means learning to live with other people’s noise.

So when one remote worker found her nightly meetings drowned out by a neighbor’s relentless pot-and-pan percussion, her patience slowly started to wear thin.

Instead of filing a complaint, she picked up her own instrument and planned a midnight performance of payback.

Keep reading for the full story.

Good luck to my noisy neighbors!😈 My neighbor every day from 7–9 p.m. has been making noise with pots and pans. It’s not typical housekeeping noise, but rather someone deliberately playing and banging the pots and pans. It’s so annoying. And it’s breaking my attention during my evening meetings. I’m even getting a headache from that stuff.

So finally, this renter had enough and decided to get even.

Well, congratulations to them! Today they have successfully managed to awaken my inner crazy person! I have gotten a pan that I am hitting every 10 minutes every hour, religiously from 11 p.m. I’m in tech and work later into the night to meet my American colleagues. I’m sleeping at 2:30 a.m. today. And I know they start their day at about 7 a.m.

So she decided to strike back!

I can hear them talking right now 😂. They better be prepared for both insomnia and PTSD. I must say, this is very therapeutic. Every time I hit the pan, it’s almost like I’m venting out. I initially thought I’d do it just today, but now I’m realizing that my schedule is very accommodating to this type of slightly mad revenge, I’m considering extending this to the end of the week. They’re never home in the mornings anyway. I honestly do not give a crap about their feelings at this point.

You mess with the bull, you get the horns!

What did Reddit think?

Stubborn people can really hold a grudge!

Some complaints seem way more petty than productive.

Other times, pettiness really is the answer!

Loud neighbors usually don’t like it when the roles are reversed.

The neighbors kept clanking through her work calls, so she clanked right back on their sleep schedule.

