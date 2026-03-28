Restaurant Worker Frazzled Fancy New Chef That Can’t Handle Fast Food Line, And Customers Are Complaining Because He Won’t Customize Their Burgers

When a job or profession makes someone’s head so big it could explode, you’re not dealing with a humble person.

Check out why this restaurant worker had to make ironic changes that downgraded the workplace.

Professional chef can’t handle fast food I work in a restaurant that sells burgers, and wraps, and such. The burgers come with three things. Lettuce, tomato, and onion. Pretty simple. Up until a few months ago, when a customer ordered, they could make modifications to the burgers. If they wanted a burger with just lettuce and tomato, but no onions, we could do that for them.

That became a thing of the past.

Until our boss, who won’t hesitate to tell you he is a professional chef who totally cooked for sports teams, worked on the line during rush hour. He COULD NOT keep up. People were waiting nearly 40 minutes for their burgers, which doesn’t happen when we have our usual people on the line. And he’s all flustered and embarrassed so he’s getting angry and snapping at everyone in his vicinity. God forbid the cashier who’s getting yelled at by the waiting customer asks, “How long on order 80?” The next day he calls a meeting before opening and proclaims that there are NO more modifications on burgers or wraps. Burgers either have everything or are plain, and the wraps come as is period.

His ineptitude iss almost laughable.

NO MORE MODS!!!! (Except if someone’s allergic to something.) Now he does this every single time he steps on line and messes something up. He put blue cheese on the salad when the order says blue cheese on the side? “NOTHING ‘ON THE SIDE’ ANYMORE!!!! YOU GET IT OR YOU DONT!” The reason this happens is because he just looks at the order once then tosses it. He doesn’t keep it up for reference while he’s actually making it.

But he doesn’t have to deal with the fallout.

And of course, the cashiers are the the ones having to explain this to customers, who obviously think it’s stupid and try and argue it. But he couldn’t care less. He’s rarely ever in the kitchen too. He just makes the menu. He is a good cook; I’ve had his food at company holiday parties, but for the love of god he can’t handle fast food. If 16 year olds at McDonald’s can handle it, you should be able to too.

Here is what people are talking about.

But his soup was so good! (I imagine.)

Maybe he’s too important to read?

Yep. It’s not rocket science.

What a tool.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.