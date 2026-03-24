March 24, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘She has her own personal step stool.’ – A Puppy Had A Clever Way Of Getting Up On A Couch

by Matthew Gilligan

dog getting on a couch

TikTok/@bellawoewella

Whoever said that dogs aren’t clever needs to drop what they’re doing this instant and watch this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a woman named Bella and she showed folks how her puppy figured out how to get up on the couch in a most creative way.

dog on a couch

TikTok/@bellawoewella

In the video, the pup pulled herself up on to the couch…

But then Bella noticed something!

dog on a couch

TikTok/@bellawoewella

Bella panned the camera to the front of the couch and showed viewers that the puppy used another dog laying on the ground to boost herself up.

The video’s text overlay reads, “She hasn’t been able to get up on the furniture by herself yet.”

The text continued, “I was like, no way.”

Bella wrote in the caption, “She has her own personal step stool.”

dog on a couch

TikTok/@bellawoewella

Check out the video.

@bellawoewella

she has her own personal step stool 😂😂 #puppy #dogs #aw #dogtok

♬ original sound – bellawoewella

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.58.12 AM She has her own personal step stool. A Puppy Had A Clever Way Of Getting Up On A Couch

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.58.20 AM She has her own personal step stool. A Puppy Had A Clever Way Of Getting Up On A Couch

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.58.33 AM She has her own personal step stool. A Puppy Had A Clever Way Of Getting Up On A Couch

And some people say that dogs aren’t smart…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter