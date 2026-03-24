‘She has her own personal step stool.’ – A Puppy Had A Clever Way Of Getting Up On A Couch

Whoever said that dogs aren’t clever needs to drop what they’re doing this instant and watch this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a woman named Bella and she showed folks how her puppy figured out how to get up on the couch in a most creative way.

In the video, the pup pulled herself up on to the couch…

But then Bella noticed something!

Bella panned the camera to the front of the couch and showed viewers that the puppy used another dog laying on the ground to boost herself up.

The video’s text overlay reads, “She hasn’t been able to get up on the furniture by herself yet.”

The text continued, “I was like, no way.”

Bella wrote in the caption, “She has her own personal step stool.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person made a funny comment.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And some people say that dogs aren’t smart…

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