Student Asked His Spanish Teacher To Stop Calling Him “Hota Pay,” But The Teacher Refused And Insisted It Was The Spanish Version Of J.P.

Names are personal and deserve respect.

The following story involves a student who goes by the nickname J.P.

But his high school Spanish teacher keeps calling him “Hota Pay” in class, the Spanish translation of his name.

Even if it was harmless, he feels annoyed and frustrated.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for wanting my Spanish teacher to stop calling me by the Spanish version of my name? My name is John Paul, but I go by J.P. All my friends, teachers, and family members call me J.P. That is everyone except my high school Spanish teacher.

This student is being called “Hota Pay” by his Spanish teacher.

In Spanish, J is pronounced as “hota” or “jota” and P is pronounced as “Pay” or “pe.” My Spanish teacher always keeps calling me “Hota Pay” in class, instead of my real nickname, J.P. When he first said “Hota Pay,” I found it a bit funny. I laughed with the class. I thought it was a one-off remark by my teacher.

He asked his teacher to call him J.P. instead.

Then, he kept calling me “Hota Pay” even beyond the first day of class. It is getting annoying now. I once asked him after class if he could please call me J.P. My teacher refused. He said this was Spanish class. And that “Hota Pay” was the Spanish equivalent of my name.

Even if it was harmless, he doesn’t want to be called by his “Spanish nickname.”

He said he was not calling me any rude words. He was just translating the pronunciation of my two-letter English name into Spanish. AITA for not wanting my teacher to keep calling me “Hota Pay”? Even if it is harmless, I just do not like it. I prefer J.P. I live in the USA.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Lighten up, says this one.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

A name is a name, and you can’t change it for anyone.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.