March 21, 2026 at 1:20 am

Student Asked His Spanish Teacher To Stop Calling Him “Hota Pay,” But The Teacher Refused And Insisted It Was The Spanish Version Of J.P.

by Heide Lazaro

Spanish teacher in front of the classroom

Freepik/Reddit

Names are personal and deserve respect.

The following story involves a student who goes by the nickname J.P.

But his high school Spanish teacher keeps calling him “Hota Pay” in class, the Spanish translation of his name.

Even if it was harmless, he feels annoyed and frustrated.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for wanting my Spanish teacher to stop calling me by the Spanish version of my name?

My name is John Paul, but I go by J.P.

All my friends, teachers, and family members call me J.P.

That is everyone except my high school Spanish teacher.

This student is being called “Hota Pay” by his Spanish teacher.

In Spanish, J is pronounced as “hota” or “jota” and P is pronounced as “Pay” or “pe.”

My Spanish teacher always keeps calling me “Hota Pay” in class, instead of my real nickname, J.P.

When he first said “Hota Pay,” I found it a bit funny.

I laughed with the class. I thought it was a one-off remark by my teacher.

He asked his teacher to call him J.P. instead.

Then, he kept calling me “Hota Pay” even beyond the first day of class.

It is getting annoying now.

I once asked him after class if he could please call me J.P.

My teacher refused. He said this was Spanish class.

And that “Hota Pay” was the Spanish equivalent of my name.

Even if it was harmless, he doesn’t want to be called by his “Spanish nickname.”

He said he was not calling me any rude words.

He was just translating the pronunciation of my two-letter English name into Spanish.

AITA for not wanting my teacher to keep calling me “Hota Pay”?

Even if it is harmless, I just do not like it. I prefer J.P. I live in the USA.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Lighten up, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 10.54.05 AM Student Asked His Spanish Teacher To Stop Calling Him “Hota Pay,” But The Teacher Refused And Insisted It Was The Spanish Version Of J.P.

This user shares their personal experience.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 10.54.28 AM Student Asked His Spanish Teacher To Stop Calling Him “Hota Pay,” But The Teacher Refused And Insisted It Was The Spanish Version Of J.P.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 10.55.55 AM Student Asked His Spanish Teacher To Stop Calling Him “Hota Pay,” But The Teacher Refused And Insisted It Was The Spanish Version Of J.P.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 10.57.35 AM Student Asked His Spanish Teacher To Stop Calling Him “Hota Pay,” But The Teacher Refused And Insisted It Was The Spanish Version Of J.P.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 10.58.31 AM Student Asked His Spanish Teacher To Stop Calling Him “Hota Pay,” But The Teacher Refused And Insisted It Was The Spanish Version Of J.P.

A name is a name, and you can’t change it for anyone.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter