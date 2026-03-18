Student Employee Was Given An Ultimatum By A Bad Boss To Choose Between School And The Job, So They Walked Away And Left The Store Short Staffed

When employers talk about “give and take,” they usually mean the employee does all the giving and the boss does all the taking.

So when one model employee requested reasonable accommodations for their class schedule, an egotistical store manager insisted they work with the schedule they’re given or find another job.

That’s when the employee decided their education was worth more than a measly paycheck.

Keep reading for the full story.

Work weekends or find a different job? Ok I just started college, and my store manager was made aware when I started that I would have to work around school, which is now Tuesday and Thursday with weekend tutoring.

Their education has recently taken a bit of a hit.

Due to life (and the résumé that got me the job), I missed a lot of school and need additional tutoring to catch up—and fast. This is my dream, and I talk about it more than anything else with everyone at work.

This employee doesn’t have the greatest history with the boss.

As some background on the store manager, she chewed me a new one once before because she asked if I would work a Friday shift. I said I might but let me check my schedule.

After seeing how busy it would make them, they declined, which didn’t make the boss happy at all.

It turned out that would have made it an eight-day week for me with one day off and another long week, so I said no. She went off on me about how I was a terrible person and a lazy worker and the job is give and take and I’m not being flexible and it’s only a 38-hour week and she only looked at the current week’s total.

So the employee tried once again to reason with her.

I explained my schedule to my department manager, and she was fine with me working Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during school, as I’ve been working weekends and any random day (changes every week) since I started almost eight months ago now.

But soon after, the boss goes back on her word.

So I was surprised to see my schedule changed to work Sunday. I spoke to the store manager, and she said she had changed it and “I won’t lose good workers because it isn’t fair to the other employees that you don’t work weekends,” as if me not working weekends in my department would matter to anyone, as my co-workers don’t mind the weekend shifts at all (they enjoy weekdays off), and it was entirely fine.

This was a complete departure from what she promised.

I reminded her that when I started, I told her that my schedule would have to work around school, and she said “that’s perfectly fine.” She replied that she had said “I would have to work some weekends.” I’ve worked every weekend for eight months.

So then the boss gives them an ultimatum.

She went on to say I -had- to work weekends or find a different job. So I cleaned up, closed, and left two hours early after turning in my name tags and hat with a flat “I quit” to the manager on duty, surprising the heck out of her. While parading around the store with my green hair (against policy).

Their departure ended up having serious consequences for the store.

So now they are down one of their three fully trained workers. The other is in school taking five courses this semester, and the third is already full time. We’ve had several new hires since I started, and they all quit, transferred, or just can’t do the job.

This employee mentions they were quite good at their job and others knew it too.

The manager in my department recently changed as well to someone new at managing, and I was one of the few workers to catch praise from the store inspector that comes in every few weeks. Not to mention I was the only one cross-trained in another department that was understaffed and frequently needed my help on short notice. I’ll be looking into working at the school tomorrow.

Sounds like this boss let her ego cloud her judgement.

What did Reddit think?

Why not go over the manager’s head entirely?

It’s quite clear to this reader what the end goal is.

Campus jobs seem to be a bit more accommodating with class schedules.

At the end of the day, her degree meant a lot more to her than tolerating the boss’ nonsense.

When you push good help out the door, that’s on you.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.