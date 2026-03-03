Student Switched Shifts To Balance College And Work, So When New McDonald’s Manager Forced An Ultimatum, She Walked Out And Never Looked Back

Part-time jobs are meant to support your future, not compete with it.

So when a McDonald’s employee enrolled in college and moved to morning shifts, a new boss tried to drag her back to nights, demanding she choose between education and employment.

The boss had no idea just how easy of a choice it really was!

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

College or McD’s? An easy choice! I worked at McD’s for a couple of years — actually enjoyed the job. Easy job, fun crew. I was “promoted” to crew trainer. It was fun.

But before long, she decided she needed to think about her future.

After a bit, I decided to take a few college classes, so I talked to management about switching from closing to opening — not a problem. They wanted me to know all aspects of the store as they were getting ready to promote me to management.

Things were going well, until they weren’t.

Worked opening for a couple of weeks, and the owners needed our good managers at a failing location — but unfortunately, that meant sending those managers to our location. Within a couple of days, the atmosphere changed, and it was no longer a fun job. Three weeks in, the new management started scheduling me closing shifts.

She tries to explain her situation, but the new management wasn’t having it.

So I sat down and talked with the new GM and explained I am in college and needed to be on breakfasts, and had been transferred there. She said, “You are a crew trainer. You will work the shifts I schedule you.” I said, “Sorry, but prior management changed me to mornings.” “You were hired for closing. You will work closing.” I told her, again, I was in college and was not available.

That’s when this new boss gave the easiest ultimatum ever!

She said, “You make a choice right now — your job or college.” HA! I smiled, walked to the register, punched out, handed her my nametag, and walked out with her screaming at me that I can’t do that because I’m a crew trainer! Sorry, lady — a part-time job at McD’s under bad management or college? Bye-bye!

Apparently this lady thought she had a lot more leverage than she actually did!

What did Reddit think?

Some managers really need to be put in their place.

Many bosses don’t realize just how close their employees are to quitting at any given moment.

If they needed the help that badly, they should have been a little more accommodating.

Education is often a much better choice than a dead-end job.

At the end of the day, this employee dodged a massive bullet with this job.

This boss couldn’t even give a proper ultimatum!

