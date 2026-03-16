Student Was Told She Would Get Free Lunch If She Painted Some Walls, But When They Kept Giving Her More Work And No Lunch, She Painted The Principal’s Door Pink

As a kid, when an adult tells you something, you tend to believe it.

So when a teenager was told she would get free lunch if she helped paint the school, she believed the adults.

Well, they lied, so she had to make sure there were consequences.

Keep reading for the full story.

Make me do labor for free? Explain to the Inspector why your office door is bright pink. So I am a highschool student, and I am the president of the art club in my school. I can say I do decent things. The principal and my art teacher asked me to paint some white and peeling walls however I want, and I’d get free lunches. (I need to add that my school doesn’t have a cafeteria and just a canteen) and since I had nothing better to do and I’d get out of chemistry and maths, I said yes.

But it proved to be more work than she thought she signed up for.

I painted some of the walls and a door for the chemistry lab. Whenever I finished painting, they’d ask me to do something else. Like paint the old benches or draw custom designs on doors. Once I was done, I went to the principal and he said he couldn’t give me free lunches. So, when they asked me to paint the principal’s office door since it was old? I painted it bright pink.

They were not expecting that.

And since they asked me to do it and didn’t tell me what to do exactly, they couldn’t say anything. But there was something I forgot. I was doing all of this because the inspector would be arriving. (So, this part of the story comes from my homeroom teacher who is a part of the disciplinary committee.) When he finally arrived with his 3 secretaries, everything went well and he praised the paintings and intricate work. But when he got to the principal’s office.. its door was Bright pink.x

Uh-oh. Someone was upset about it.

He left in a hurry and our school got some maintenance people sent. My school is supposed to be the most funded and the most disciplined school in the whole district. So, we can say I caused them a lot of headaches. Don’t play with my lunch of chicken nuggets shoved into a piece of bread.

All work and no lunch makes hangry teen paint door pink!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

Hehehe.

Yup!

It’s just baffling.

Me neither.

Yikes.

Bingo!

Amazing what bright pink paint can do!

They thought they could exploit a student but she taught them a lesson they won’t forget.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.