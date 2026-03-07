Supervisor Tells Injured Worker To Take Tylenol And Get Back To Work, But The Employee Needed To Go To The Hospital

Imagine working for a boss who is suppose to have the employees’ best interest at heart but clearly doesn’t. Would you report him, or would you mind your own business?

AITA for reporting my supervisor to upper management for telling random employees PHI when they have no reason to know, and to the state workers comp commission for trying to prevent employees who have legitimate injuries from using workers comp? For context I am the associate safety director for a manufacturing company in the US. An employee got hurt (hit in the ribs with a tote because the forklift driver wasn’t paying attention.) He filled out an accident report and went to my boss, the senior safety director.

My idiot boss decided that he was somehow qualified to examine the employee and make a decision on if the employee needed to be seen. He decided that the employee should just take Tylenol and suck it up. I found out about it a week later when speaking with the employee and he was still in pain. I sent him out for care and shocker, he has 2 fractured ribs.

This employee counts on us to have his best interest at heart. He doesn’t speak much English and is fairly young and didn’t know what the comp process is. IMO this is massively unethical. This idiot safety director also went around making judgemental comments and announcing that an employee was getting shots, and therefore “isn’t a man.”

The only reason he knew is because the employee got hurt at work and it was in the paperwork from workers comp. He also went around telling everyone that the sprained knee another employee had was just a way to make us pay for his treatment since he had Lyme disease and wanted us to pay for his treatment so he didn’t have to…..

