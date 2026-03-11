Supervisor Threatens To Fire Employee, So The Employee Is Completely Honest With Human Resources

Imagine working for a company where you like your job well enough, but your supervisor is clearly out to get you. If you had a supervisor who constantly threatened to fire you, would you deal with it or quit?

In this story, one driver is in this exact situation, and he decides to come clean to HR. Now, he’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for spilling the beans to HR about the supervisors behavior after being fired? I worked at a very well known shipping company. The first and only time I ever called in, my supervisor was mad. He threatened me every day for over a week saying he should fire me and told me that I should probably just keep driving instead of showing up.

It wasn’t fair.

I worked hard for this company. A week after I got fired, HR called me and asked why I and so many others “quit” a career based company. I told her everything, including things I haven’t written here. HR has opened up an investigation and the sup is no longer there. Am I a jerk for getting my supervisor fired?

So, did OP get fired or quit? It sounds like HR thought he quit, but it sounds like he was actually fired. Either way, being honest is the way to go.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good point.

Another person points out who is really responsible for firing the supervisor.

The supervisor is to blame.

One person calls OP a “hero.”

The other employees probably had similar stories.

Nobody should feel guilty about telling the truth.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.