Teaching Assistant Was About To Lose Her Job, So She’s Considering Taking The Role That Her Mom Was So Excited To Have For Herself

The job market is tough for a lot of people.

This teaching assistant found out that she’s about to lose her job. She was offered a different role in the same school, but she realized it was the job her mom applied for and was so excited about.

What should she do? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for considering taking a job my mum really wants? I (26F) am currently a teaching assistant at a primary school in my area. I recently moved within the federation to a new school due to various reasons (I don’t think I can disclose all the details, but I promise I did nothing wrong). I have been a one-to-one for a lovely nine-year-old girl, and she is just fab. I am really enjoying the team at this school and am so pleased about the move. Recently, my mum started talking about how much she missed working in schools since she decided to work quieter jobs a few years ago. A role came up at the preschool that is on-site at the same school where I work. She was really keen to apply and even checked with me that I wouldn’t mind her working in the same place. I said I wouldn’t mind, as I know how keen she is to get back into education. Last week, though I wasn’t supposed to know, I found out that the girl I have been working with, whom my contract depends on, is moving out of the area. I was upset when I found out because I am, of course, devastated at the prospect of losing the job I love.

This woman was offered a role that her mom wanted.

Here’s where it gets sticky. The headteacher approached me the other day and suggested I consider the role that just came up in the preschool. She stated that she doesn’t want to lose me as part of the school team but can’t find a spot for me at the moment without the funding this child brings to the school (though they are trying to). I told her that my mum had applied, and she said she understood but thinks I should really consider taking it. My mum is so excited about this job, and she called me just now to tell me she’s been invited for an interview tomorrow. I really want this for her, but I also love my job and love this school, and the idea of leaving when I have just settled in is really rubbish. Am I the jerk for considering this role? Would I be the jerk for taking it, knowing how happy it would make my mum? Should I say no, despite myself?

What a conundrum! But it’s nothing a good mother-daughter talk won’t fix.

