Tech Support Tried To Fix A Disabled Computer Account, But The Confused User Thought They Meant A Physical Disability

In the world of tech support, the biggest glitches are usually found between the keyboard and the chair.

So when a helpdesk worker informed a caller that his account was disabled, the man thought he meant a physical disability, not a digital one.

You know sometimes words have two meanings This one could have come straight from the I.T. crowd, but it really happened. Helpdesk: Hi, how can we help? User: I’ve got a problem with my computer. Helpdesk: Are you getting any error messages? User: Yes, it says ‘User is disabled.’

It soon became clear the user had no idea what this message actually meant.

Helpdesk: Ah, your account will be locked. No problem, I’ll have it fixed in just a few seconds. User: OK, but I’m not. Helpdesk: Sorry, you’re not what? User: Disabled. Helpdesk: OK, let me explain…………………..

Just another day for tech support.

The account got unlocked, and the caller got a crash course in computer lingo.

