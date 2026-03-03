Temp Employee Was Forced To Do Mandatory Overtime, But She Thinks This Is Unacceptable Even Though She’s Earning More

Overtime work shouldn’t be mandatory, only when necessary.

The following story involves an employee who was hired as a temp.

She was immediately faced with mandatory overtime, forcing her to work a 10.5-hour shift for 6 days.

While she appreciates the overtime pay, she thinks this shouldn’t be acceptable.

Mandatory Overtime being used as a substitute to hiring more staff is just so stupid. I work somewhere as a temp. Because God forbid corporations hire anyone straight up anymore. I worked the entirety of December up until Christmas Eve. I also worked Sundays. Basically, it’s a ten and a half hour shift. It is six days a week, but Saturday is only eight hours. They have the half hour in there so they don’t have to pay for the lunch break.

This employee spends about 11 hours working, including commute.

Commute time is about twenty minutes back and forth. So a good eleven hours of my day are spent doing work-related stuff. Apparently, they laid off a bunch of people before hiring on about twenty to thirty temps. The issue with mandatory overtime is the work culture. It is also based on what I’ve personally seen.

She thinks the company is wasting money.

There are people that straight up sandbag to make sure we can’t make our orders on time. They do this so we can get the mandatory overtime. People would willingly work overtime if it was voluntary. So all it being mandatory does is force the people that really want it to drag everyone else down with them. It ruins the social and personal lives of the people that would rather spend the weekend at home. The fact that the system encourages people to sandbag means the company is wasting money.

She appreciates the overtime pay, but she’s exhausted with the long hours.

It is unnecessary overtime. It just sucks. I like the money. I’m going to be upgrading my PC as a result sometime soon. But I hardly have any time to myself anymore. It’s tiring. I’ll probably end up working there full time if they give me the choice, only because nobody else is hiring. Stuff like this shouldn’t be accepted as much as it is.

Extra money is nice, but personal time shouldn’t be sacrificed for it.

