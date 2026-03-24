A Parrot’s Beak Keeps Growing Throughout Its Life, And Whinny The Parrot Is Going Viral For Its Extraordinary One

Parrots are amazing birds with fun personalities, and of course, their ability to talk.

Many people don’t know this, but the beak of a parrot continues to grow throughout its life, and it needs to either be scraped down naturally or trimmed.

Mulberry Acres is an animal sanctuary that is the new home to Whinny, a parrot with a massively overgrown beak that they are trying to help her with. A video of her went viral, with one commenter saying, “Oh my goodness, how on Earth does she even eat?”

So, the sanctuary made a video about it, including showing how they are helping to trim her beak down safely.

The video begins with Whinny eating. She does it by scooping up the food in her elongated beak and then eating it from there. The TikToker says, “Whinny’s favorite thing in the world is food. And so, she found her own way to eat with that elongated beak.”

That looks difficult, but she is getting plenty of food.

The TikToker goes on, “Her second favorite thing is cuddles, which she gets a lot of here. Once we trimmed Whinny’s beak about halfway, she began immediately feeling better, and she was finally able to eat normally.”

They couldn’t trim it all at once because the blood vessels in it would be harmed. They have to let the beak heal for now.

The video showing her with a new, shorter beak is amazing.

They finish the video by saying, “Whinny will need another trim in a little while, but we are letting her live her best life at the sanctuary right now, stress-free.”

That bird does look really happy. It is nice to see.

I wonder how and why the beak grew out so badly. I’m sure she was neglected.

Take a look at the full video below to see for yourself.

The people in the comments really love Whinny.

This person wants them to keep trimming that beak.

I think this commenter is spot on.

Yes, it is still too long, but they are making progress.

This bird still looks so happy, even with her long beak.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!