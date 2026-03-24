March 24, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Parrot’s Beak Keeps Growing Throughout Its Life, And Whinny The Parrot Is Going Viral For Its Extraordinary One

by Michael Levanduski

Whinny the parrot

TikTok

Parrots are amazing birds with fun personalities, and of course, their ability to talk.

Many people don’t know this, but the beak of a parrot continues to grow throughout its life, and it needs to either be scraped down naturally or trimmed.

Mulberry Acres is an animal sanctuary that is the new home to Whinny, a parrot with a massively overgrown beak that they are trying to help her with. A video of her went viral, with one commenter saying, “Oh my goodness, how on Earth does she even eat?”

So, the sanctuary made a video about it, including showing how they are helping to trim her beak down safely.

Whinny the parrot

TikTok/mulberryacres

The video begins with Whinny eating. She does it by scooping up the food in her elongated beak and then eating it from there. The TikToker says, “Whinny’s favorite thing in the world is food. And so, she found her own way to eat with that elongated beak.”

That looks difficult, but she is getting plenty of food.

Whinny the Parrot

TikTok/mulberryacres

The TikToker goes on, “Her second favorite thing is cuddles, which she gets a lot of here. Once we trimmed Whinny’s beak about halfway, she began immediately feeling better, and she was finally able to eat normally.”

They couldn’t trim it all at once because the blood vessels in it would be harmed. They have to let the beak heal for now.

The video showing her with a new, shorter beak is amazing.

Winnie the parrot

TikTok/mulberryacres

They finish the video by saying, “Whinny will need another trim in a little while, but we are letting her live her best life at the sanctuary right now, stress-free.”

That bird does look really happy. It is nice to see.

I wonder how and why the beak grew out so badly. I’m sure she was neglected.

Take a look at the full video below to see for yourself.

@mulberryacres

Winnie used her beak to scoop up her food like a spoon. She was also hand fed human food. She was even overweight when she came to us! 😱 #parrotrescue #macawsoftiktok #bkflock

♬ original sound – Mulberry Acres Rescue

The people in the comments really love Whinny.

This person wants them to keep trimming that beak.

Comment 1 45 A Parrots Beak Keeps Growing Throughout Its Life, And Whinny The Parrot Is Going Viral For Its Extraordinary One

I think this commenter is spot on.

Comment 2 45 A Parrots Beak Keeps Growing Throughout Its Life, And Whinny The Parrot Is Going Viral For Its Extraordinary One

Yes, it is still too long, but they are making progress.

Comment 3 44 A Parrots Beak Keeps Growing Throughout Its Life, And Whinny The Parrot Is Going Viral For Its Extraordinary One

This bird still looks so happy, even with her long beak.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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