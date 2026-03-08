University Student Rents A Converted Garage From A Family, But The Landlord Seems Unhappy With Her Appearance

Imagine being a college student living in a rental unit that is attached to a family home, and you share the kitchen with the family. Would you get dressed for the day and put on makeup before entering the kitchen in the morning for breakfast, or would you think that’s ridiculous?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she is starting to feel uncomfortable in her own home after the husband in the family criticized her.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for “not being what my landlord expected”? So I’m currently in a boarding type situation. I have a small lounge/study area, bedroom and bathroom in a converted garage below a family of 7. Im 21f. University student currently doing a honours bachelor in psychology. As part of my boarding contract I can use the upstairs kitchen and laundry. The family also supplies breakfast, tea and coffee.

She tried to make a good impression.

I moved in last Jan. Prior to moving in I met the husband for coffee to discuss the living situation. As you would in a situation where you’re trying to impress someone I put effort into my appearance: clean shirt, jacket, knee length skirt, stockings, good shoes, little bit of make up. The weekend after that I was invited to come to the house with my dog to make sure she got along with their kids. Once again I dressed tidy, washed my dog, etc etc. The kids loved the dog and they cited it as one of the big reasons they choose me over the other applicants.

But the husband wasn’t happy with her appearance.

Long story short I moved in and I thought things were going ok until we had a 9 month review of things and the husband said that I “wasnt what he expected when he first met me”. He didnt have any real complaints except that I didn’t watch the kids as much as they wanted(I was never asked to and it wasn’t part of my boarding agreement otherwise I wouldn’t have moved in because they have 5 kids under 10, including 3 with mental disabilities), and also that I wasn’t as put together as I originally seemed. When I pushed for clarification he said that he was surprised I did things like make breakfast/coffee in pj’s, if I didn’t leave the house then I dont wear make up, etc. He admitted that I was very tidy and otherwise great to live with, he just expected me to “look better” when I was at home.

She’s not sure what to do.

I got the creeps tbh. It would be a hassle for me to move as my budget is tiny and I spent 4 months looking for a dog friendly place before I found this one but I kinda feel like I have to. Am I TA here? Maybe I should’ve put more effort into looking nice at home but honestly uni study kicks my butt and I like being able to relax at home. My friends are divided over it and I can’t get parental advice as they’re both dead.

It seems ridiculous to expect someone to change out of pjs and put on makeup in order to make coffee and breakfast in their own home. The husband’s expectations are way too high.

She didn’t do anything wrong, but moving out might be the best move.

