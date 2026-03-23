Woman Asked Basic Personal Questions For Customer Verification, But The Person On The Other Line Couldn’t Provide A Complete Date Of Birth
Basic identity questions should be simple… if you are who you say you are.
In this story, an employee was trying to verify a caller who claimed to be Peter Sanchez, but the caller couldn’t provide the complete answer to a simple verification question.
Read the full story below for all the details.
Someone finally admitted it…
Me: What is your first and last name?
Him: My name is Peter Sanchez.
Me: And your date of birth?
Him: 1973.
This woman wanted to know the exact birthday of the client for verification.
Me: And your date of birth? The date.
Him: 1973.
Me: What is the month and the day that you were born?
Him: 1973. That’s it.
Turns out, the person she was talking to wasn’t the account holder.
Me: Is this policy in someone else’s name?
Him: Yeah, it’s under my Dad’s name.
Me: So, you are not Peter Sanchez?
Him: I am not.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.
This person makes a valid point.
This person has some valid questions.
That guy was not very creative, says this user.
Finally, here’s a funny related story.
The verification process exists for a reason.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
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