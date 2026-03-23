Woman Asked Basic Personal Questions For Customer Verification, But The Person On The Other Line Couldn’t Provide A Complete Date Of Birth

Basic identity questions should be simple… if you are who you say you are.

In this story, an employee was trying to verify a caller who claimed to be Peter Sanchez, but the caller couldn’t provide the complete answer to a simple verification question.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Someone finally admitted it… Me: What is your first and last name? Him: My name is Peter Sanchez. Me: And your date of birth? Him: 1973.

This woman wanted to know the exact birthday of the client for verification.

Me: And your date of birth? The date. Him: 1973. Me: What is the month and the day that you were born? Him: 1973. That’s it.

Turns out, the person she was talking to wasn’t the account holder.

Me: Is this policy in someone else’s name? Him: Yeah, it’s under my Dad’s name. Me: So, you are not Peter Sanchez? Him: I am not.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

This person has some valid questions.

That guy was not very creative, says this user.

Finally, here’s a funny related story.

The verification process exists for a reason.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.