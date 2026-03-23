March 22, 2026 at 8:20 pm

Woman Asked Basic Personal Questions For Customer Verification, But The Person On The Other Line Couldn’t Provide A Complete Date Of Birth

by Heide Lazaro

Call center worker wearing a headset and a serious face

Pexels/Reddit

Basic identity questions should be simple… if you are who you say you are.

In this story, an employee was trying to verify a caller who claimed to be Peter Sanchez, but the caller couldn’t provide the complete answer to a simple verification question.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Someone finally admitted it…

Me: What is your first and last name?

Him: My name is Peter Sanchez.

Me: And your date of birth?

Him: 1973.

This woman wanted to know the exact birthday of the client for verification.

Me: And your date of birth? The date.

Him: 1973.

Me: What is the month and the day that you were born?

Him: 1973. That’s it.

Turns out, the person she was talking to wasn’t the account holder.

Me: Is this policy in someone else’s name?

Him: Yeah, it’s under my Dad’s name.

Me: So, you are not Peter Sanchez?

Him: I am not.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 02 10 at 12.41.30 AM Woman Asked Basic Personal Questions For Customer Verification, But The Person On The Other Line Couldnt Provide A Complete Date Of Birth

This person has some valid questions.

Screenshot 2026 02 10 at 12.41.48 AM Woman Asked Basic Personal Questions For Customer Verification, But The Person On The Other Line Couldnt Provide A Complete Date Of Birth

That guy was not very creative, says this user.

Screenshot 2026 02 10 at 12.42.20 AM Woman Asked Basic Personal Questions For Customer Verification, But The Person On The Other Line Couldnt Provide A Complete Date Of Birth

Finally, here’s a funny related story.

Screenshot 2026 02 10 at 12.44.02 AM Woman Asked Basic Personal Questions For Customer Verification, But The Person On The Other Line Couldnt Provide A Complete Date Of Birth

The verification process exists for a reason.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

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