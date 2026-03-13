Woman Hid Her Instagram Stories From Her Boyfriend’s Friends And Forgot To Undo It, But They Won’t Accept Her Apology Despite Him Interfering

Friendships change and develop overtime.

But what happens when acquaintances become close friends, and you forget that you had hidden your stories from them on instagram?

In this particular case, a woman is being shunned by her boyfriend’s friends while trying to apologize for hiding her stories from them.

What would you do or say in her situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for apologizing and explaining to my bf’s friends after unintentionally hiding them from my IG stories? Hello! So for context, my boyfriend (26M) and I (26F) have been hanging out with his friends since our first year of dating. They’re pretty chill but the issue started when I had hidden them from my IG stories a few months ago. I honestly don’t remember exactly why they were hidden, except we’ve had conflicts before, maybe I hid them but forgot to undo it. Regardless I didn’t really have any bad intentions in hiding my stories from them. Anyway, they had found out about it because my boyfriend had reposted a photo I posted that day.

They felt offended.

His friends were questioning in our groupchat why they couldn’t see anything. That was when I found out that they were hidden from my IG stories. I apologized and made a joke about how I didn’t realize they were hidden. After that they started ignoring me on our socials, ignoring my messages in pm and in our groupchat. I was dealing with so many things in my personal life too, so I wasn’t able to really talk to them after that.

Things changed between them, but talking didn’t help.

I recently decided to finally talk to them about them giving me the cold shoulder, cause at the time, I didn’t really think it was that big of a deal to be upset about. So I never thought that was the issue that they had with me. But it was. And so, I tried to explain myself and apologize for hurting their feelings, and reassure them that I wasn’t trying to hide anything. They kind of left me on read and then the next thing I know, they all left the group chat, leaving my boyfriend and I in there.

They didn’t approve of her apology.

My boyfriend had talked to them after this incident and basically they had an issue with how I apologized? They thought it was weird of me to explain what I was going through. They just wanted me to apologize and that was it, because to them they felt like I was guilt-tripping them. Like I wasn’t allowing them to be hurt by what I did, and was making them feel bad. AITA?

They sound exhausting.

What did Reddit have to say?

Someone shares their POV.

I agree.

She apologized and they still want more.

Something to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

They actually started it.

They’re acting like she sold a family heirloom or something.

Dramatic friendships are the worst.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.