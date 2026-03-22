Woman’s Crazy Next Door Neighbor Does Lots Of Weird Things, And It’s Starting To Make Her Feel Unsafe

Imagine living next door to a neighbor who does lots of crazy and annoying things, but none of them are illegal. If the cops and HOA couldn’t help you, what would you do?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she no longer feels safe in her own home. Yet, she doesn’t know how to solve the problem.

Keep reading to see how things got so bad.

Neighbor thinks I’m using AI to steal her AC I moved into a condo owned by my friend’s parents around June 3, 2023 after a long-term relationship ended. The rent is cheap…very cheap. These condos are mostly 4 to a unit, with me being in the middle and my neighbor being at the end of our unit and the end of our street. At the end of June the AC went out (it hadn’t been used much before I moved in) so I was in the attic a lot trying to locate the source of the issue.

Her neighbor made some crazy assumptions.

On July 4th, around 7AM, a cop came knocking on my door. I was asleep, but later found out from our HOA manager that my neighbor had called the cops on me for “using AI to steal her AC” and “using AI to delete her text messages” 🫠 If I could do that, I could afford a lot more than a $350 rent 😁

The neighbor has done a lot of very weird things.

Over the years, her behavior has become more strange. From setting her car alarm off frequently (like every 3 minutes) throughout the late evening, putting a no trespassing sign inside her window facing my car, or my favorite….hiring roofers to replace her roof in the middle of the night 🙃 I’m guessing it wasn’t allowed by the HOA, which is why she did that??? Anyhow, she’s been knocking on the walls for at least a year now. She’ll walk up and down her house knocking on the walls (very loudly). Sometimes it’s upstairs, but mostly just downstairs.

It was good while it lasted!

Around August 1, 2024, she just disappeared. I had only seen her once between then and last weekend. I assumed she got put into a home, or psych ward, or maybe even died. I had finally found peace in my home for the first time since I moved in. Welp, that’s until last weekend. Apparently, she’s back and still knocking on walls.

She can’t take it anymore!

I’m at my wits end. Up until this point, I’ve never engaged. But, I’ve been under mounds of stress and Monday was my breaking point. I called the cops. And I just did again about an hour ago. I truly don’t know what to do.

The cops weren’t very helpful.

The problem is all of our condos are independently owned. There’s not much the cops or our HOA can do except maybe issue a fine if it’s reported enough. The cops told me not to engage, buttttt her behavior is causing me to feel unsafe in my home. I feel like I’m being watched and taunted. Advice?

Wow! That sounds like an awful living situation. If there’s anywhere else she could afford to move, her best option would be to move out.

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

The neighbor might have dementia.

This is a good idea.

This could be a good option.

I don’t think this is a good idea at all.

The neighbor needs mental help.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.