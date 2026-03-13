Worker Was Micromanaged By An Inexperienced Boss, But HR And The Union Rulebook Taught Him A Lesson In Humility

Sometimes new managers try to prove authority by fixing things that were never even broken in the first place.

So when one experienced helpdesk worker watched a brand-new manager march in with strict new rules about breaks, he and his coworkers suddenly found their easygoing system thrown into chaos.

But the boss’ attempt to run a tighter ship only set the stage for a lesson straight from the union rulebook.

New manager, meet union. I worked in a helpdesk (unionized tier 1/2 computer work) for a few years. It was pretty casual, and we took our (union) breaks/lunches when we weren’t busy.

When an opportunity for advancement came open, this worker jumped at the chance.

When an internal position opened to become the manager of the department, I had all the requirements/credentials for the position. So I submitted my resume.

But it appears the odds were never in his favor.

Little did I know (and I found this out MUCH later) that they created the position so a network engineer could be given a raise (otherwise he threatened to leave). So I waited for 2 weeks and heard nothing from HR. One morning, in strolls the network engineer into the helpdesk.

The person HR ended up hiring had quite the chip on his shoulder.

He points at me and my coworkers and says, “No more breaks, your lunch is at 12 and your lunch is at 1…” and continues to issue edicts. Shortly after he finished, an HR rep comes in and lets us know that he’s our new manager. I tell my coworkers, “I’m going to take my last 15 minute union break,” and leave the room.

Luckily, this worker had some friends in high places.

I happen to be on a first name basis with the union president, who balances her time between her job at my company and union work. I come into her office, close the door, and fill her in on all the “new rules” (that violate our contract). She gets a wicked smile and says she will be right back. I know she’s going to go put on her kicking boots.

Turns out, the union president made quick and effective work of the situation.

I go back to my desk, notice the new manager’s door is closed, and let my coworkers know what’s up. She must have read him the riot act because shortly thereafter he comes out of his office completely deflated and starts pointing to each of us in order.

“You — you get two breaks per union rules, but they will be at 10:15 and 2:15…” So, each person starts doing just that.

But this didn’t work out well either.

If we were on a call with someone at our break time, we would put them on hold, audibly proclaiming, “I am going on my union-mandated break, which my manager has decreed will be at exactly 10:15.” That lasted about a day before he got complaints.

We told him that we worked JUST FINE when we took our breaks/lunches at whatever pace the corporation was at that day. There were a slew of other things from the union rule book that we learned – and things got very rough for him until he started to loosen the reigns so we could work cooperatively (as we had been, for years).

Boss: 0. Union workers: 1!.

What did Reddit think?

Many workplaces would be a lot better if managers showed some humility.

Managers seem to find all sorts of destructive ways to shake things up.

As long as employees are doing their job well, there’s no need to come in with draconian rules.

Good managers don’t micromanage their employees.

Flexibility goes much further than rigid schedules ever will.

