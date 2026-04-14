April 14, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Dog Found A Piece Of Fried Chicken And Now He Checks The Same Spot Every Time He Goes On A Walk

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a walk

TikTok/@ruffitsrufus

When it comes to finding hidden treasures, dogs can have long memories.

A dog named Rufus remembers when he discovered an unexpected treat one day and his owner showed TikTok viewers how the pooch just can’t seem to let it go.

dog on a walk

TikTok/@ruffitsrufus

Rufus sniffed around some plants in a garden outside of an apartment complex.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Rufus found a piece of fried chicken here a few weeks ago and now checks every day, just in case it’s come back.”

dog on a walk

TikTok/@ruffitsrufus

The caption reads, “Looks at me like I’m going to help find it.”

dog on a walk

TikTok/@ruffitsrufus

Take a look at the video.

@ruffitsrufus

& looks at me like i’m going to help find it #funnydog #funnypuppy

♬ Western Music: Arizona Dreaming – Piero Piccioni

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.46.09 AM A Dog Found A Piece Of Fried Chicken And Now He Checks The Same Spot Every Time He Goes On A Walk

Another individual got a kick out of this.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.46.13 AM A Dog Found A Piece Of Fried Chicken And Now He Checks The Same Spot Every Time He Goes On A Walk

And another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 11.46.16 AM A Dog Found A Piece Of Fried Chicken And Now He Checks The Same Spot Every Time He Goes On A Walk

He’ll be looking for another piece of fried chicken for the rest of his life.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter