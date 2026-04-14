A Dog Found A Piece Of Fried Chicken And Now He Checks The Same Spot Every Time He Goes On A Walk

When it comes to finding hidden treasures, dogs can have long memories.

A dog named Rufus remembers when he discovered an unexpected treat one day and his owner showed TikTok viewers how the pooch just can’t seem to let it go.

Rufus sniffed around some plants in a garden outside of an apartment complex.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Rufus found a piece of fried chicken here a few weeks ago and now checks every day, just in case it’s come back.”

The caption reads, “Looks at me like I’m going to help find it.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another individual got a kick out of this.

And another viewer weighed in.

He’ll be looking for another piece of fried chicken for the rest of his life.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.