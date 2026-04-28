A Husband Likes To Get A Certain Kind Of Sausage To Cut Down On The Cooking Time, And His Wife Keeps Giving Him A Hard Time About It

Not all married folks like to eat the same things as their partners.

It doesn’t seem like a big deal…but, for some couples, it can lead to some issues.

A man wrote the story below and explained why he and his wife are butting heads…about the kind of sausage he buys.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not buying the brand of sausage my wife likes? “I 34M have been married to my wife 34F for about a year and together for 5 years. Over this time we have come to the agreement that I cook dinner and she puts away the leftovers/ does most of the dishes. I also do all of the grocery shopping. It just makes more since as I’m the one cooking and I get off work a couple hours before her.

His wife is pretty particular…

My wife is very particular and will complain about the brand of every single item I purchase if it’s not her specific favorite. Most of the times I just buy according to her preference. The one exception is Andouille sausage. Our local grocery has pre cut sausage that is also slightly cheaper than the brand she prefers. Every Monday I make on of her favorite meals consisting of sausage, potatoes, and veggies in a sauce.

He can’t win!

Once everything is mixed in the sauce she can’t tell the difference and won’t say anything but anytime she gets home before I’m done and sees the packaging she will complain. I’ve explained that I also work 10 hour days and appreciate saving 10 minutes of prep time by getting pre cut sausage. She is absolutely not having it and is getting upset. When I pointed out that she can’t even tell the difference she states that she always can but just doesn’t always say something. AITA for wanting to save some prep time and buying the precut sausage?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual said they both SUCK.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another individual said he’s to blame.

And this Reddit user also said they both suck.

These two are having some marital problems…over sausage.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.