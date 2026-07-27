Workplace Dilemma: Man Debates Reporting His Friend’s Wife For Allegedly Driving Illegally

Imagine finding out that your friend’s wife is driving to work illegally. Would you mind you own business, try to convince her to find a way to get to work that doesn’t involve driving, or report her to your supervisor?

In this story, one man is in this situation. He tried convincing her to stop driving, but when that didn’t work, he considered going to their supervisor.

Now, he’s wondering if going to the supervisor would be a good idea or a bad idea. He realizes their friendship would be over if he reports what she’s doing.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA for reporting my friend to my supervisor for driving without a valid license? I live and work in a foreign country. There are a few other foreigners that live in the same apartment complex as me, and we’re all employed by the same employer. Our supervisor has encouraged us to support each other as much as we can, and as a result we often hang out outside of work. One of my coworkers, ‘Mark’ has brought his wife, ‘Taylor’ as a dependent on his visa. She has a part time job that doesn’t require any sort of fluency in this country’s language, but it is not within walking distance.

None of them can drive at the moment.

All of our international drivers permits (IDPs) have expired. Without this country’s license, both a valid license from our home country AND a valid IDP are required to drive. We all have appointments to have our respective licenses transferred into this country’s licenses, but as of right now we’re all stuck walking. Since we all work at various sites around town and some are not in walking distance, one of our supervisors has been driving us to and from these sites.

Taylor shouldn’t be driving either.

Herein lies the problem. Taylor’s IDP is expired. She had said she would take the bus to work, but when I asked her a few days ago how the bus went and she replied with, “oh, I just drove to work.” I said, “uhhhh that is very illegal.” She said she didn’t want to deal with explaining to her boss (in a foreign language that she’s not comfortable speaking) why she was late if she messed up the bus schedule. She said, “obviously, don’t tell [either of my supervisors.”] I said, “no.” (As in, no, of course not.)

He got even more annoyed when he talked to Mark.

I should also mention that Taylor wasn’t even driving HER car. She was driving a loaner car from the dealer while her car had work done on it. Today, I walked home from work where a couple of my coworkers had just gotten home and were chatting outside. Mark was one of them. We were chatting when Taylor pulled into the parking lot. Mark said, “oh haha she’s doing that illegally.” I kind of lost my mind. I said she shouldn’t be driving at all, she wasn’t even driving her own car, and her license was expired.

They continued to argue about it.

Mark said, “actually, her license is valid. It’s her IDP that’s expired.” I told him it didn’t matter because she needed BOTH to be valid to be able to drive. At this point Taylor walked up to us. I asked her what she was going to do if she was pulled over by the cops. She said she would deal with it herself and that it’s not my problem. She went inside shortly after that. I could tell she was mad.

He’s considering ratting Taylor out.

I’m considering telling my supervisor. (My supervisor isn’t Taylor’s supervisor, but she IS in charge of all the foreigners.) Taylor will know that I’m the one who snitched, and that would probably be the end of our relationship. Plus it would cause ripples in the rest of our group. My town has had a bad history with foreign workers, and our supervisors have stressed to us the importance of not doing anything illegal that would make people around here distrust us even more. So, reddit, WIBTA?

I think he should just mind his own business. Like Taylor said, if she gets pulled over, she’ll deal with it. It’s her problem, not his.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

She probably doesn’t.

This person doesn’t think he should report her.

This person thinks this is a special circumstance.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Another person thinks reporting Taylor is the right thing to do.

If not reporting her could end up getting him in trouble eventually, then he should report her. If not reporting her doesn’t have any negative consequence for him, he should mind his own business and let her deal with the consequences of her actions.

If only she wasn’t driving. Why can’t she just take the bus?

It can be hard deciding between doing the right thing and protecting a friendship.

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