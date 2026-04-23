An Owner Showed TikTok Viewers Her Tiny Guard Dog

If any thieves happen to see this video, they’re gonna think twice about breaking into this woman’s house…because she has a vicious pooch guarding the premises!

Her name is Syd and she showed TikTok viewers why they should never mess with her dog, Daisy.

The video shows 14-year-old Daisy sitting on a bed.

Syd wrote in the video’s text overlay, “I protect the family.”

The video’s caption reads, “5 whole pounds of intimidation.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s another video of Daisy that we think you’ll love!

@sydsfinsta Replying to @Jess Daisy is my favorite topic so if you want more of the 50,000 videos of her I’ve taken you just say the word ♬ Nintendogs Bath – The Weens

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a funny photo.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer asked a good question…

What a scary guard dog!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁