An Owner Showed TikTok Viewers Her Tiny Guard Dog
by Matthew Gilligan
If any thieves happen to see this video, they’re gonna think twice about breaking into this woman’s house…because she has a vicious pooch guarding the premises!
Her name is Syd and she showed TikTok viewers why they should never mess with her dog, Daisy.
The video shows 14-year-old Daisy sitting on a bed.
Syd wrote in the video’s text overlay, “I protect the family.”
The video’s caption reads, “5 whole pounds of intimidation.”
Take a look at the video.
@sydsfinsta
5 whole pounds of intimidation
And here’s another video of Daisy that we think you’ll love!
@sydsfinsta
Replying to @Jess Daisy is my favorite topic so if you want more of the 50,000 videos of her I’ve taken you just say the word
Now check out what viewers had to say about this.
This person shared a funny photo.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this viewer asked a good question…
What a scary guard dog!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.