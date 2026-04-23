April 23, 2026 at 4:47 am

An Owner Showed TikTok Viewers Her Tiny Guard Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a bed

TikTok/@sydsfinsta

If any thieves happen to see this video, they’re gonna think twice about breaking into this woman’s house…because she has a vicious pooch guarding the premises!

Her name is Syd and she showed TikTok viewers why they should never mess with her dog, Daisy.

dog on a bed

TikTok/@sydsfinsta

The video shows 14-year-old Daisy sitting on a bed.

Syd wrote in the video’s text overlay, “I protect the family.”

dog on a bed

TikTok/@sydsfinsta

The video’s caption reads, “5 whole pounds of intimidation.”

dog on a bed

TikTok/@sydsfinsta

Take a look at the video.

@sydsfinsta

5 whole pounds of intimidation

♬ original sound – ivy the goldendoodle

And here’s another video of Daisy that we think you’ll love!

@sydsfinsta

Replying to @Jess Daisy is my favorite topic so if you want more of the 50,000 videos of her I’ve taken you just say the word

♬ Nintendogs Bath – The Weens

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a funny photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.34.48 PM An Owner Showed TikTok Viewers Her Tiny Guard Dog

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.34.59 PM An Owner Showed TikTok Viewers Her Tiny Guard Dog

And this viewer asked a good question…

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.35.41 PM An Owner Showed TikTok Viewers Her Tiny Guard Dog

What a scary guard dog!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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