Attorney’s Law Partner Kept Opening His Blinds So That Everyone Could See His Messy Desk, So He Taped An Embarrassing Photo On The Window

Everyone has their personal system, the way they get things done. While some people like to keep things neat and tidy, others prefer organized chaos that might appear like a mess to anyone else.

So when an attorney’s law partner tried to make him feel bad about his messy desk, he found a way to make him feel embarrassed and make him stop meddling in his affairs.

Keep reading for the full story!

My law partner wanted to shame me for my messy desk I used to be a partner at a law firm. Around 10 years ago, one of my partners, who I’ll refer to as “Chad”, decided that he did not like my messy desk. I had lots of copies of documents on my desk in uneven piles. Chad would openly make snide remarks in partner meetings and at firm events (like the holiday party). I would always respond with a smile and quote Einstein, “If a cluttered desk is a sign of a cluttered mind, of what, then, is an empty desk a sign?”

But that only made Chad more bothered.

Not getting the results he wanted, Chad finally decided to try something new to shame me. The attorneys had their own offices around the inside wall of the building. Each office had a long window, next to the door, that looked into the hallways and cubicles in the building. If you were outside of the office then you could see into the office.

Someone opened the shades.

The long windows had shades and the shades could only be opened from inside the offices. I, along with other attorneys, always kept them closed so no-one could see in. One day, when I arrived at work, I found that my shades had been opened.

No biggie though, I simply closed them and went about my day.

Someone did that on purpose.

To my surprise, when I arrived the next morning, the shades were again open the next day. Anyone looking in had a clear view of my messy desk. Over the course of around two weeks this pattern continued. When I left work, my shades would be shut, and then they would be open when I arrived the next morning.

He figured out what was happening.

I figured that perhaps the cleaning crew was opening my shades so I started paying attention to the other offices. Numerous other offices always kept their shades closed and they were still closed when I checked them in the morning. Chad usually got to work very early so it was pretty obvious that Chad was opening my shades.

Lawyers can’t really argue with each other, though.

Given that we were both professional people and partners at a law firm, I decided I should go have a reasonable chat with Chad. Just jokes. I decided that petty revenge was the best option. 😀 Before I ever started working at the firm, the firm had taken a trip to a local lake together. I found photos of this trip and one of the photos featured Chad, wearing a backwards ballcap, flexing for the camera next to one of the female employees. Chad had skinny arms and almost no biceps.

That photo would do!

I believe he was just being silly when he flexed but he still looked like a dork and not like a respectable law partner who commands respect. So I blew up the photo to A4 size and made multiple color copies. I then wrote on the back of the photo: “Please do not open my blinds. I prefer to keep them closed. Also, if you remove this photo, I will put up another as I have made multiple copies.” Before I left work, I taped the photo, at eye level, onto my blinds so that the side with the picture faced towards the closed blinds and the note faced the inside of my office.

It was the perfect plan, but would it work?

Whoever was opening my blinds would have to see the note. As long as the blinds were closed, no-one would see the photo. If someone (gee I wonder who?) opened the blinds, then everyone would see Chad’s big dumb face and tiny flexed bicep. The next morning, I arrived for work feeling a little giddy and a little apprehensive.

It seemed to work!

I walked to my office and found the blinds shut. I thought that maybe Chad hadn’t tried his normal stunt. However, when I opened my office door, to my surprise, the note was gone. I looked on the floor but no note. There was just a little tape left on my blinds like someone had ripped the photo off. But my blinds were still shut.

Case closed.

I retaped the note/photo to my blinds and it was gone again the next morning; however, my blinds still remained shut. I decided not to put up another note and no-one touched my blinds again. Problem solved and Chad is an idiot. And, in case anyone is wondering, although my desk was cluttered with paper, they were copies of documents. The files were complete and I never lost documents on my desk. I knew what was on my desk and could easily find what I was looking for instead of going to the file each time I needed something.

He had an organized mess. So no one better mess with it!

What did Reddit think?

Very creative!

Exactly.

Hehe.

Someone shares their experience.

It’s a thing.

His petty solution was the most professional solution.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.