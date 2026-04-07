Call Center Employee Investigated Customer’s Claim That Men In A Van Stole Her Internet Cable, But After Checking Technician Notes, She Found The Line Had Been Removed During A Scheduled Upgrade

Sometimes what looks like a crime is really just a misunderstanding.

So, what would you do if a customer called, insisting that two men in a van stole her internet cable right from her house? Would you panic and start filing reports? Or would you take the time to read through her account notes and figure out what happened?

In the following story, one call center employee deals with this scenario and calmly helps the woman understand. Here’s what actually happened.

Some guys came in with a van and stole my internet cable!! Me: “So, Jane, what can I do for you today?” Jane: “Some guys stole my internet cable!” Me: “Alright, that’s my first time hearing something like this. Can you tell me a bit more? What happened?”

The woman called immediately without checking anything.

Jane: “Well, I was not at home. Only my son was, but I pulled up my security camera video. Two guys came in with a white van, told my son they were from your company, and just cut the cable going to our house, loaded it into the van, and drove away!” Me: “Ok, Jane, I’m sorry to hear that. That is indeed an odd scenario. What is even weirder is that I can see your services connected without any interruptions. Have you checked your TV and internet to see if they work? Are you sure it was our cable?” Jane: “Well, I did not check. I assumed it would not work without it. It was definitely your cable. We had you install it over, like, 6 weeks ago. I’m checking on the services right now. Ok, the services are working! How is that possible?!”

After reading the notes, it was clear what happened.

Me: “Well, I was actually able to find out the answer for that while you were checking. We did have our guys over at your house today. I pulled up the technician notes, and it states that they removed your temporary aerial line as the main line was connected and buried last week.” Jane: “Oh yeah, I remember, is that what they were doing last week?” Me: “Yes, exactly. I apologize for the confusion.” Jane: “Oh no, that’s fine. So are you sure we don’t need the stolen cable?”

Jane wanted a credit.

Me: “Yes, Jane, I’m sure.” Jane: “Ok, I believe you. Will we get some credit for it being stolen?” Me: “The cable was not really stolen as it was not yours to begin with, so unfortunately, I don’t see anything that would justify crediting your account.” Jane: “Ahhh, I see, all right bye!” Definitely one of my weirder calls.

Hilarious! At least the woman was nice.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever encountered something similar.

Apparently, it was quick for these people.

Well, okay, then.

Here’s someone who gets similar calls.

According to this comment, she deserved credit for being entertaining.

What a funny call.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.