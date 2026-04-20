Chipotle Employees Noticed A Customer Trying To Game The System And Get Free Food, But The Manager Put A Stop To It Faster Than She Could Say “Taco”

Some people like to take advantage of a good deal, and especially when they do this to the extreme, they shouldn’t expect to get away with it.

So when Chipotle employees noticed that a customer was trying to game the system to get free food, the manager intercepted the transaction and did what too many manager would’ve been too wimpy to do.

Keep reading for the full story.

Customers who don’t understand the system, but try and cheat it anyways I used to work at Chipotle and we constantly had customers do this. I saw a woman try it yesterday while I was ordering. For those who don’t know, chipotle has what’s called a “3 pointer.” A 3 pointer is a bowl/burrito/taco/salad where you get a protein and one other ingredient. Proteins, cheese, guac, and queso are all considered “2 points,” while rice, beans, veggies, and salsas are “1 point.”

It works for everyone if the client is honest.

Get a combination of a 2-pointer and a 1-pointer and you get charged a lower price because it’s such a small amount of food. When I was working one day, a woman ordered 5 bowls. All 3-pointers (chicken and rice). Then she asked for sides of extra rice, beans, mild salsa, sour cream, and cheese for every single one of her bowls. So essentially, she had caught on that if you order a bowl and a side, the cashier normally won’t charge extra for sides that are just 1-point (we also don’t normally charge extra for cheese because corporate knew the public would have some words about that).

She knew exactly what she was doing, but so did they.

So this woman was trying to pay like $22 for 5 full meals (which usually would come to $50-60). And she threw and absolute FIT when she requested all her bowls be rung up as 3-pointers and the cashier told her no. She was yelling at everyone. All the staff, all the customers, her husband. Finally my manager comes up, sees what’s happening, and asks if she’s going to pay or not.

Making a scene wouldn’t work.

She screams about how awful the staff is, and he grabs her bags and asks her to leave. “WhAt AbOuT mY fOoD!?!” “You don’t want to pay for it, you don’t get it. Now please leave, there are other customers.” She storms out. The manager called the food bank we partner with and asked if they would come pick up these free meals.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone else shares their experience.

That’s really cool, indeed.

Another reader chimes in.

That’s true.

Sad to see.

The manager made the right decision.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.