Clothing Store Employee Was Having A Good Day Until A Customer Didn’t Like How She Said “Hello,” And Spent The Next 3 Hours Trying To Teach Her “Manners”

Imagine having a peaceful day at your job, only for a customer to show up and try to… teach you manners.

Yup, this is exactly what happened to a woman working in retail, and she rants about how she feels about entitled customers.

How would you react if this happened to you?

Keep reading for the full rant!

I detest being spoken to like this by customers. So, I work in a clothes shop. I was on my own and had been having a pretty good day in general. Until this man and his wife came into the shop, both must have been in their 60s. “I’ve been told you can help sort us out for some outfits for an event we’re going to”, he said as soon as he stepped through the door. So far, so good, this is a fairly common request I get, especially from people of that age group and above, and it’s nice when you’ve found an outfit they love. “Hello! I’m sure we will have something suitable, what sort of outfit did you have in mind?” I said.

But the interaction was about to take a turn.

Now, to me this seems an okay reply, right? Polite, yeah? Apparently not. He walks up to the counter and says “Good Afternoon”. “Hello!” I reply, although I’m thinking that I already greeted him but whatever. “Good Afternoon”, he repeats firmly. Oh for gods sake, this is what he’s doing.

He’s trying to teach him politeness, apparently.

In a moment of unwise stubbornness, I replied with a polite “Hello” again. Maybe I was in the wrong here but I’m not sure I was. He leaned closer to me and again said “Good Afternoon” nodding his head for emphasis with each syllable. Deciding to get it over and done with I replied with “Good Afternoon” through gritted teeth. Okay, maybe he’ll be satisfied now. But no. “There!” He said, “Don’t you feel better now having some manners?”

Yikes. And things didn’t get better from there.

I just couldn’t help feeling quite offended at this point. I’m an adult in my mid-30s and he was talking to me like I was an insolent schoolkid in detention. In what world does greeting someone with a friendly “Hello” count as ‘not having manners’? Especially considering that he spoke to me first and did not include a greeting. Well, he and his wife were in the shop for the next two or three hours. He was insulting and patronising the entire time.

This customer thought he was more important than everyone else.

Whenever I was serving another customer, he would simply interrupt and expect me to prioritise him. He kept making insulting comments to me about women (I’m a woman). Things like “Back in the day women were women. Not now with their tight clothing and loose morals behaving like *****”. Some casual racism. And I just had to grin and bear it. One thing he bought needed to be packaged up in a cardboard box and he felt the need to talk me through using sellotape and scissors. Thankfully my teeny tiny female brain understood him (sarcasm).

But this wasn’t the only infuriating experience she had there.

Maybe I’m just being stupid but I just felt so angry by the time he left, and as frequently frustrating as customers can be, I rarely feel as angry as I did after spending two hours listening to this man bark orders at me and spout insulting garbage. And it’s not even just about this man. I’m sick of customers feeling like they can talk to us like we’re idiots just because they’re spending money and we’re working retail.

It should be illegal at this point.

Some people will no doubt say “oh well maybe they’re having a bad day” (and I dont think it was the case with this man, I think this is just how he is) which is such a ******* excuse. I have bad days and there’s no way I could use that as an excuse to treat a customer like that. I have never taken out my personal problems on a member staff anywhere and I do not think it is acceptable for anyone else to do so. Life is hard but there’s no point in taking it out on strangers and making their day worse.

Funny how he thought he could teach her manners while being so rude.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

This person shares an idea on how to deal with such people.

Some people wouldn’t take it.

💅

Another commenter chimes in.

Konnichiwa!

Some situations just need an Uno reverse card.

She should have called him out and then said: “There! Doesn’t it feel good to have some manners?”

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.