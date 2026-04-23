Construction Foreman Claims Subcontractor Isn’t Doing His Job, But The Subcontractor Proves That’s Not The Case

Imagine working on a construction project, and there are so many delays and problems that the project is running way behind schedule. What would you do if the foreman tried to pin all the blame on you, a subcontractor, when it was definitely not your fault?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he is unwilling to let anyone think that he’s responsible for these construction delays. Let’s see how he turns the tables on the foreman.

Construction Malicious Compliance First, a bit of backstory: I work as a tradesman all across the city I live near. For those unfamiliar with the construction industry in the US, a general contractor bids a job; then subcontracts it out to different companies to fulfill the needs of the job. ie electricians, mechanical, plumber, etc I am a 3rd tier sub – meaning a sub of a sub of a sub. As the saying goes, it flows downhill. When a job goes poorly due to any issue, the blame usually falls on the people who do all the work.

One job was a disaster.

Lets set the stage: I was working on a massive project as the foreman for my company. Everything that could go wrong with this job did. Delayed materials, delayed schedules, drawings were wrong, so on so forth. When jobs go this wrong, everyone starts looking for a scape goat. Unfortunately, I started getting into the sights of the 1st tier sub.

It got really bad.

I would get consistent harassment from the foreman of their company. Phone calls at all hours of the day became commonplace. This dude had it out for me so hard that I would constantly get forwarded emails from my boss where the 1st tier sub foreman would be trashing me, specifically me, to the entire construction management team; claiming I was the sole reason this job was behind: despite the fact that nearly every trade was behind despite the job being open 24 hours. It all came to a head when the 1st tier foreman laid into me one day, screaming at me to ‘do my freaking job’ and demanded that I go to the progress meeting the next day. You know, the meeting where everyone is in suits. The meeting where they crucify their scapegoats. I called my boss, who basically said to just lay down and accepted the coming storm

He was not willing to accept defeat.

Now, I am an easy going dude. Be civil to me, I’m civil to you. Even when people are mean, I always stayed professional. But this tipped me over the edge. Cue the malicious compliance. I went into a rage and red bull induced spree of working for nearly 24 hours straight and “did my freaking job”. I got every component in the job (with the help of my crew) to where I was waiting on specifically the 1st tier sub. I even did some of the 2nd tier subs work just so it was waiting on the 1st tier sub.

Let’s see how the meeting went…

Cut to the meeting next day where every big whig is sitting down. The meeting begins with the super asking about 1st tier subs progress, to which he gives a cocky smile and lays it down. Foreman: “I’m waiting on (me) for x!” Rooms looks at me. I politely say, Me: ” Actually foreman, I’m waiting on you to finish installation of x.”

The foreman tried again.

Look of annoyance from foreman “Well I’m also waiting on y” ” oh no sir, their must be confusion. That’s done. I’m actually waiting on you for z” This went on hours. The foreman got so sheepish and meek that the super had to start asking about the status of the project. All of which were waiting on said foreman to do work.

He definitely turned the tables!

By the end of it, this rather heavyset jerk was in full retreat. Shoulders slouched, face red, and showing a complete display of shame. I had taken a backseat after a while, but chimed in right at the very end when asked if there were any further comments about the state of the job. To which I looked at the foreman and said, “Maybe the foreman should focus on his own work, and do his job”

Let’s see how the foreman reacted.

He was not happy. But he never talked to me again. I was able to complete most of the project in peace following the formal chain of command. It went rather smoothly after that.

I love the ending. I’m sure it was a relief to have the foreman finally leave him alone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person loved the way the story played out.

Another person thinks the hard work was worth it.

Another construction worker weighs in.

Here’s how construction problems usually go in the UK.

There’s nothing worse than being blamed for a problem that’s not your fault.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.