Crazy Lady Complains About A Trailer That Is Legally Parked On The Street, So The People Who Own The Trailer Move It And Park Their Car There Instead

Imagine going on vacation at the beach, but a lady who lives nearby gets upset when you park in “her” parking spot. If her complaint was completely invalid since it’s street parking and nobody owns the street parking, would you move your car to appease her or keep it where it is?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they decide to comply…kind of!

Let’s read all about it.

“You can’t leave this ugly thing in my parking spot” okay sure… So every year my family goes down to the beach for the week for our summer vacation. One year, right after my dad got a new job he couldn’t take off for the entire week and could only be there for the very beginning and end of our usually scheduled trip. Not wanting my mom and I to be stranded at our condo all week without a car, (he usually drove us down in his truck and we’d use that to get around) he hitched up his flatbed trailer and we towed my mom’s car down with us, rather than wasting the extra money in gas.

This seems like a smart plan.

Once we got down to our condo on Saturday, we unloaded my mom’s car, parked it in the garage, and took the trailer off the truck and parked it on the street at the end of the row of condos. There was no reason for my dad to haul the trailer all the way back home with him. Fast forward to Tuesday, my mom and I are getting ready to walk down to the beach when we notice a cop car at the end of the street near where we parked the trailer. My mom went to go investigate and it turns out the lady who owned the condo at end of the street called the cops on our trailer.

At least the police were reasonable!

Her reasoning was: It was parked in her street spot. It was also ugly (dude it’s a trailer) Now each condo had a garage, and no designated on street parking, and the cop new as much. The trailer had it’s tags and everything was up to date so there was no reason to tow the trailer.

This lady isn’t even making sense!

The lady comes back saying But my grandbabies could get hurt playing on it. The cop, my mom, and I are dumbfounded. Why are you letting the kids play on something that is someone else’s property? It was like she was letting these kids jump around on someone’s car and saying it was in her spot so she could do what she wanted.

The crazy lady really does sound crazy.

My mom told the cop and the crazy lady that we would move the trailer, but wouldn’t be able to until Thursday night when my dad got back since we only had a small volvo and no way to move this ourselves. Crazy Lady wanted the trailer moved now but the cop intervened and said we were being generous, since we were parked legally in the first place and had no reason to move. Crazy lady relented and my mom and I spent the rest of the day on the beach.

They complied…kind of.

Now it’s Thursday night and Dad has driven all the way to the beach right after work and goes to move the trailer. Even though its dark we can easily see the sandy footprints left by Crazy Lady’s grandbabies as well as multiple bags of dog waste. Lovely. My dad was unamused. He cleaned off the trailer, hooked it up to the truck and moved it to an empty spot, directly across the street. He then promptly parked his big truck where the trailer used to be and there it stayed until we left on Saturday.

That’s funny! She probably thought she was going to get the street parking spot back, but nope!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person shares a story about street parking.

This person doesn’t think a Volvo is very small.

One person thinks everyone messed up.

Another person would’ve been mad about the trailer too.

It’s annoying when neighbors try to make up street parking rules.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.