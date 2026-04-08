Customer Wanted To Buy 300 Gift Cards All At Once, But A Retail Worker Told Them It Was Going To Take A While To Complete The Order

If you’ve ever worked in customer service before, then we don’t have to tell you that some folks can be the very definition of the word PUSHY.

And some customers also don’t seem to understand the concept of how long certain services will take.

In this story, a store worker explains what happened when a customer demanded that they sell them 300 gift cards on the spot.

Let’s take a look!

You do not wait until the last minute to buy 300 gift cards. This is at a local mall here where I live. Anyway, our management office sells gift cards. We sell them to the public, we sell them to “gamers” and we sell to corporate customers. Gamers are different than most. They come in, they ask for 10 or 15 visa gift cards with $500 on each one most of the time and I only give them one sleeve and they usually just toss it away. Easy transaction.

It’s more complicated when corporate customers want gift cards.

Corporate customers suck. You have to enter their corporate info into the computer, then you have to batch all of their cards (which is easier than swiping each one) then you have to count out sleeves to put the cards in and ten write the amount and date on each one. As you can expect, that’s time consuming. Especially when the customer wants 300+ cards. Then once you’re done you have to stuff the sleeves with the card. It’s just a lot to do. Most of the time the customer calls a week in advance so we have all week to get this stuff ready.

But…

Nope, not today. This jerk came in and said “I need 300 cards. Can you please hurry? I have a meeting.” LOL, yeah, ok. You’re going to miss this meeting or you can come back next week because it’s not happening. You do not wait until the last minute to do a corporate order. Nope. Sorry but it will take me at least 3 hours to get all of this ready. I have to batch the cards. I have count out 300 sleeves. I have to write the date and amount on each one and then I have to stuff them with your cards. (and enter your info into the computer).

That’s the customer’s problem!

If you do this, forget you. I will not do it. You can get mad all you want. Next time, put your order in advance. You’re not the only corporate customer. I have other corporate customers who want large orders too. Especially since it’s the holidays.

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this story.

This person would’ve had a different reaction.

But this person defends the customer.

That wasn’t going to be a quick transaction!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.