Disabled Person Is Annoyed That A Non-Disabled Person Is Parked In A Way That They’re Taking Up Two Handicapped Parking Spots, So They Tell The Store Manager Who Calls The Police

You know those signs they have by handicapped parking spots saying that if you park there illegally you have to pay a big fine? If you weren’t disabled, would you chance it and park there anyway, or would you park in a normal spot like a descent person?

In this story, one disabled person is really annoyed after seeing a car illegally parked in not one but two handicapped parking spots. The driver had the nerve to park in a way that they’re blocking both spots!

The situation escalated quickly when the disabled person told the store manager.

Let’s read all about it.

Park Illegally In a Disabled Space, Learn a Very Expensive Lesson I have a disabled parking placard, and a few weeks ago I went to Target to buy things I didn’t need and forget the things I did. Not only were all the spaces taken, someone parked their gigantic Escalade on the line between two disabled spaces, taking up both. Wholly irritated because this happens SO MUCH, I walked around the car—no placard or disabled plate. Cue the fury of a someone who has to deal with this stuff all the time, and cue petty revenge.

The manager was annoyed but not surprised.

I took a pic and went inside to find a manager. When I found one, I showed her the photo and she rolled her eyes and sighed. Apparently this happens a lot at their location, because it’s near an affluent town with a LOT of very wealthy, very entitled people, and most often it’s the owners of huge SUVs and F-150s that park like jerks. She said she’d call the cops, so I decided to go back outside and hang out by the doors to watch the show. The manager joined me and we chatted while we waited for the police.

The police knew what to do.

The cops arrived and walked around the car, peering through the windows and running the plate. One cop took out a little book and started writing in it. They took some photos and one came over and asked if they’d make an announcement in the store to get the driver outside. The manager radioed someone inside and asked them to announce the make and model and plate of the car over the PA system. A few minutes later, she came charging out of the store. Middle-aged, well-dressed woman, the Common Karen of North America, and already yelling at the police.

I bet she was getting a huge fine.

As soon as she got to her car one of the cops held up his hand to shut her up and started lecturing her. I was too far away to hear, but she stopped yelling at least. That cop spoke to her for a few minutes, and then the other cop with the little book handed her but two papers. She looked absolutely apoplectic.

It really was a big fine!

The cops came back over and spoke to the manager, telling her they ordered her to move her car and if she didn’t or caused problems in the store to call them back and they’d tow the car. They told us they gave her two tickets, for each space—at $500 each. Ouch. The manager thanked the police and me and went back inside.

Did she forget the police were still there?

The woman stomped around a bit before getting in her car and peeling out. The cops looked at each other, then got in their cars and followed her. Pretty sure she continued to have the day she deserved. Meanwhile, I happily treated myself to some LEGOs for performing a public service. 😀

Well, if she’s rich and drives an Escalade, she can probably afford all the tickets she got that day. OP definitely deserved the LEGOs.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This woman is grateful.

Another person shares their experience illegally parking in a disabled spot.

A disabled person weighs in.

This person loves how the story played out.

Is it really that hard to accept that disabled parking spots are only for disabled people?

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.