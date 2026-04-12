Elderly Neighbor In Unofficial HOA Refuses To Pay Her Portion Of The Snow Plow Fees, So Another Neighbor Pays It On Her Behalf

Imagine living in a neighborhood with a gated, private street, and everyone chips in together to pay for a snow plow in the winter. What would you do if one neighbor refused to pay her portion of the fees?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she decided to pay the neighbor’s fees for her to be nice. That really backfired!

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for paying my elderly neighbor’s “HOA” fees? I (41F) live on a road that runs along the lakeshore of Lake Michigan. We are right on the beach, so in the summer we give up quite a bit of privacy as people walk along the water’s edge past our homes and along the ‘private’ frontage. Obviously, we don’t own the lake, so it’s not uncommon for people to pass by on a walk or run. This is something you come to understand when you buy property right here Not an issue whatsoever – I’ve never had anyone come into our actual yard, or up the stairs from the beach, etc.

But there is a road that is only intended for residents.

The ROAD itself has become a different issue altogether. It isn’t the main thru road to the lakeshore area – a narrow 2 lane dead end road intended primarily for residents. Honestly, there are no stores or restaurants down here – so if you are on my road – you’re visiting friends or family or you live here or you’re lost – house gawking.

This is a big problem.

Minor crime has become an issue the last few years in the neighborhood during the summer months as tourism ramps up. People are having cars broken into (2 stolen), vandalism of yards and mailboxes, there are a few homes down from me that are empty and for sale. There was evidence that people have broken in and actually stayed there for varying lengths of time. 👀👀

They got their wish, but it came with a drawback.

People are getting concerned and sick of it. So, they started a petition to the small town we live in to have our road privatized with a gate. I think perhaps a bit overboard, but I get the thoughts behind it. The township granted our request. It was said that if we post a gate, the township needs access for easements etc, and that if the gate was closed – county plows would not be coming through and we needed to be prepared for that.

One neighbor doesn’t want to pay for a snow plow.

Due to that, it was decided we would be responsible for maintenance such as plowing – an unofficial HOA of sorts. The head Karen made some calls and got some quotes. We each owe $550 a season, and we can each choose to pay an additional $325 a season to have our driveways plowed, as well. My direct neighbor is 76. Her husband passed last year and she has lived here for about 25 years. She is always complaining about the electric rental scooters up and down the roads, the motorcycles racing by, and has personally been victim of vandalism several times. (Her yard is full of gnomes. 😅😅) She was ALL IN for having the road privatized, but since they imposed the plow fees, she refused to pay.

She tried to get the neighbor to understand.

She doesn’t drive, she has everything delivered, she Ubers or her son will take her to appointments, etc. 🙄 I have sat with her several times since then explaining that while she may not drive, she still has a need for a clear road. 🤣🤣 I mean, your delivery people need to get in and out, Uber needs a clear path, etc. But she has been adamant that HELL NO… forget the gate. She isn’t paying. It’s actually rather amusing to me, so I just said forget it, and paid her portion of the fees and for her driveway to be plowed.

Her son was really upset that she paid his mother’s fees.

Last evening, her son was at my door complaining that I took away his mother’s right to protest and stole her power from her to make her own decisions. Now, the situation was either pay or she would continue to be pestered by the head Karen for all eternity. I had even suggested to the Karens that we could just split it for about $60 bucks each, but that didn’t go well. Anyway, her son said this was her silent protest.

She was only trying to help.

I reminded him that she was all excited about the gate and protecting her gnome paradise until she was informed of the fee. My assumption is that she couldn’t afford it, or was horrified by the amount. I was trying to do her a favor…and I apologized for overstepping. He went to the head Karen to get my money back, and she told him no. He is literally having a meltdown. I think it is crazy but he was going on about suing me, us, them…. Was it really such a horrible thing to do and is there any grounds for legal action against me? 😅😅 Also, I don’t think IATAH for helping an elderly woman. 🙈🙈

What a crazy situation! I’m really surprised the son is upset. Is his mom really that upset, or is he the one who is upset? Either way, OP was just trying to be helpful.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Here’s some advice.

I like this suggestion!

This is a good question.

Her “help” was not appreciated at all!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.