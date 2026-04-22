Account security questions are there for a reason.

In this story, an employee was verifying a customer’s account information.

The customer was stubborn and refused to provide her last name.

Although she tried to explain why it was necessary, the call quickly turned into an argument.

Check out the full details below.

Customers, don’t go out of your way to be rude! Just got off a call. Me: Can I have your name please? Customer: Barb. Me: Thank you, Barb. Your last name?

This employee explained why she needed the customer’s last name.

Customer: What’s your last name? Me: Unfortunately, I am unable to provide that. My name is Jane. Customer: So, you can have my last name but I cannot have yours? Me: I am just protecting your account I am making sure I know who I am talking to. I need to know I have the right account. We also have some other verification that we can get out of the way now.

The customer insisted that she give her information, too.

Customer: I want some additional verification of you, too. I will answer the questions and then you give me all your info. Me: Ma’am, I already have all of your information in front of me. I am only asking for verification to protect you and your account.

The customer finally gave in, but it took a while for her to be convinced.

Customer: Protect me? From what? Me: I am sure you would not appreciate it if we just allowed someone to call in. They could give your first name only and access your account. You would then be asking why we did not verify. Customer: Fine. My last name is [Last Name]. The call went about as well as to be expected after that. But seriously, why make things difficult like this?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person shares a similar past experience.

There are millions of morons, says this person.

Here’s another possible response.

Finally, short and simple.

You can’t unlock your account with trust issues alone.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.