Employee Has A Favorite Spot In The Parking Lot At Work, But A Coworker Starts Parking Next To Him And Sitting In Her Car Staring At Him

Have you ever had a favorite parking spot? Perhaps because the spot is in the shade or right next to the door of the building you’re about to enter?

In this story, one employee has a favorite parking spot at work. It’s not reserved; it’s just where he likes to park. But he gets really annoyed when a coworker suddenly starts parking next to him and even takes his favorite spot.

Keep reading to see what he does to get back at her.

You take my parking space? I’ll just block you in. There is a business carpark where I work, multiple companies use it. The spaces aren’t designated. I’m here pretty early in the morning, usually only a few cars are in the lot, so I get to pick which spot I want. I started parking in the space right next to the exit, and I noticed a lady in her big white SUV would park right next to me always. And she’s always just sat in her car when I get there. I feel a bit awkward sitting in my car once parked just because she stares.

She took OP’s spot!

One morning she parks in the spot I usually take. Whatever, it’s first come first serve. So I start parking at the other end of the row, I like consistency and I don’t want to fight for that first space.

What is this lady’s deal?

The next day her car is parked next to mine in my new spot. I don’t think anything of it, but she parks so close to my car that I have to squeeze out of my car and she sat there watching closely to make sure I didn’t hit her fancy car. Next day she’s in my spot. I’m just like whatever. So for the past two weeks I parked in the furthest car space from the exit, right in the corner.

This is starting to get annoying!

For two weeks I’m happily parking there, no one is ever in that space, I have my consistency. Then a few days ago I pull into the car park…and she’s in that back corner spot! Now I know she’s doing it on purpose.

Two can play that game!

My petty revenge: I’m annoyed, I don’t know this woman, and she’s just made me her target. So I pull into the spot next to hers, right on the drivers side, her car is massive and right on the line, so I park slap bang in the middle of the space, knowing that she 100% will not be able to get out of her car. And i happily get up and leave for the office.

OP won the parking space war!

Every day since I’ve gone and parked next to her on her drivers side, making it entirely too difficult to get her fat self out the car. And today, bliss, she’d left my back corner space and gone back to her row. Passive aggressiveness wins haha, she couldn’t really complain either because I was parked correctly in my space, not my problem her car is massive.

That is both hilarious and ridiculous. Why is this lady just sitting in her car, and why is she insisting on parking next to OP? I wonder how she got out of her car when OP intentionally parked too close.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person shares a similar experience.

Another person thinks the woman was being creepy.

But perhaps the woman was getting her own petty revenge.

Or, she could’ve had another motive.

It might be easier if they had assigned parking spots.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.