Engineer Notices A Big Problem With A Drawing, But The Boss Insists That He Needs To Follow The Drawing Exactly

Imagine working in construction, and you’re given a drawing explaining how to complete a project. If you knew the measurements on the drawing were incorrect, would you follow them anyway, or would you insist that they need to be corrected first?

In this story, one engineer finds himself in this situation, and his boss refuses to get the measurements corrected.

That was a big mistake!

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Engineers huh! Working in an Engineering shop, the boss came in and asked my mate to turn down a flange in the Lathe for a rush job as an adaptor for a client. My mate had a reputation for being awkward if not handled correctly, but he had a heart of gold and would help anyone. The boss gave him a drawing and told him to get on it as it was a rush job and also it was quite an exotic metal that it was made out of.

But there was a big problem with the drawing.

My mate looked at the drawing and realised that in the rush the person that had made the drawing had got the dimensions mixed up, they had the id( inside Diameter mixed up with the OD outside Diameter) My mate went to speak to the boss and show him the error, but the boss told him to not say a word but to just get it made exactly as per the drawing. Because the sizes were mixed up it meant that if you turned the metal down to these sizes it was just going to be a pile of metal cuttings.

So, that’s just what he did.

My mate waited an hour or so then took a bag of cuttings through and left them on the bosses desk along with the drawing whilst the boss was at lunch. When he came back he couldn’t say a word but he was livid!!

It’s impossible to make something smaller on the outside than on the inside. What did the boss expect?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person can relate.

Another construction worker weighs in.

One person has a theory.

Another person knows how malicious people can be.

When the numbers are inaccurate, don’t expect perfection.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.