Family With Neurodiverse Kids Constantly Complain About The Neighbors Being Too Loud, So The Neighbors Are Thinking About Reporting The Family To The HOA

Imagine living directly above a family with neurodiverse children. Would you be understanding and go out of your way to try to fulfill all of their requests including being extra quiet at certain times of the day, or would you think they were asking too much and refuse?

In this story, one young woman, her mom and her sister are in this situation. They try to be considerate of the family, but the family still finds multiple things to complain about.

Then, the dad went too far, and they’re thinking about reporting the family to the HOA.

Keep reading to see if you think this is a good idea or not.

WIBTAH TO Report the family who lives below us for harassment to our HOA even though they have neurodiverse kids. So I 24F live with my mom and older sister in a condo. My sister(26F) and I are still in school and work to help pay for our condo. Our Mom, 62F, is working full-time and nearing retirement. My sister is in law school and is a 3L waiting for her clerkship and to take the bar. I am finishing my degree in nursing and working part-time at our local convenience store.

The neighbors sound really picky.

A couple of years ago, this family moved in, a kind lady with a husband and two nice neurodiverse kids. We thought we had nice neighbors they were all nice in the beginning, but we were proven wrong. Our issue began small with the husband complaining that we let our leaves from our plants fall to his below. (we live upstairs). Then came noise complaints, of us being loud, them hearing clicking at night and out blender is too loud.

But the neighbors are far from perfect.

They have, in return, been loud and disrupted my sister’s Zoom meetings multiple times. I wake up constantly at 4 am. due to their dog and kids running around. I work night shifts at work and have an internship. My mom also feels like she had to walk on eggshells, and they always say we are the problem.

The neighbors are really asking for way too many favors.

Our neighbors also have heard them complain about us too because multiple of them have told me that they hear them complain all the time during walks that we are awful neighbors. The notes began, and we received letters including to be quiet after 10pm, no movement by 11pm, and to not do our laundry early or late. To not have our plants be too tall, not stomp late at night. They told us that they were receiving water damage. My sister and I paid for a plumber and were told everything was fine and there were no leaks, and we were stuck with a 500 dollar bill.

They’ve had it!

Our last straw came this week well, two straws. We got a letter from the HOA saying we are being loud past 11pm and that we need to be more courteous. We have been courteous. We went down to talk about it. However, the husband claims it’s not the noise. It’s our washer.

She was just trying to help some coworkers.

Last night, during the blizzard of the decade, we welcomed my coworkers into my workplace at the convenience store because it’s a 5 minute drive to my house. So, with the permission of our mom, who is a homeowner of her condo, I invited 3 of my colleagues to sleep over and shelter at the condo through the store. Today, the husband threatened to call the cops if we made noise past 11 pm again, and he was close to calling the cops. I understand the anger, but my car got stuck, my neighbors needed help shoveling, and we needed to save my car, so we obviously made noise.

Now, he’s gone too far!

The husband also threatened my mom to more letters and the courts. That was the last straw. We tried to be accommodating, and we never complained when they were noisy because they have neurodiverse kids on the high-end of the spectrum. However, threatening my mom made my sister go nuclear.

She thinks her mom is being too understanding.

My mom is being super understanding because my sister was in a Special Ed class, and she knew what it was like to be with parents of neurodiverse kids, so she implores us to be understanding. However harassment is harassment. The condo is hers too, and she should be comfortable in her home. So, WIBTAH to report the harassment to the HOA despite their circumstances?

Is going to the HOA the right move, or is there a better way to handle this situation? Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

Let’s call it like it is – harassment.

Another good word for it is bullying.

The fact that the kids are neurodiverse isn’t really relevant.

A neurodiverse parent weighs in.

Some neighbors are completely unreasonable.

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