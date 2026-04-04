Fast Food Manager Refuses To Pay Employee Overtime, So The Employee Calls Corporate To Report Every Illegal Thing The Manager Has Been Doing

Imagine working at a fast food chain, and you know your manager is breaking not only the rules but the law. If the manager expected you to follow their demands instead of the law, what would you do?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and complies with the manager…that is, until it effects their paycheck. Then, the employee is out for revenge.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

You won’t pay for my time? Fine… We’ll see about that. My first job back in the 90’s was for square meats burger joint. I was cleaning the dishes at the end of the night. At 16, I was not supposed to work past midnight. Before it was midnight, all other employees clocked out and left. So, it was just the GM and me closing. This was never a problem since I was good at my job. This day, however, was different because no one from the previous two shifts cleaned the dishes they were supposed to, and half of them weren’t soaking when I got to them.

OP encountered another problem.

With a ‘wink wink’ to the GM, both knowing it will take a long time to finish, I got to work. Manager was in the office counting the money and working out the next schedule. It ended up taking me till almost 2am to finish. I quickly go to clock out at the computer, and it tells me that I just clocked in. Well, o guess I forgot to clock in, no problem, I’ll just let the manager know, so he can put my clock in time in the system. I go to the office where he’s still plugging away at the schedule.

The supervisor explained what happened.

I tell him what’s up with the schedule, and he tells me that I did clock in at the right time… He clocked me out at 11:50. Wut? So, how am I going to get paid for these two hours overtime? He was going to add the two hours on the paysheet for next week. Still kinda mad, I said that would be fine, but what about the overtime pay?

Not cool!

He tells me that since I was 16, he’s unable to add overtime pay to my paysheet. I was upset. I offer up a solution, pay me cash now and all will be cool. Nope. Revenge will soon be mine.

Game on!

You see, I knew that he was fudging the register money. He would take between 5 and 20 bucks out of each til, and adjust the numbers on the computer before depositing it in the safe. He could have easily given me the two hours overtime in cash, I wouldn’t have cared. Back then, the managers office wasn’t recorded either. We didn’t have digital recording. I call the corporate office to snitch on him. After hours of hold time and puck passing, I got to the manager in charge of my State and all of the surrounding States.

He hesitated at first.

At first, I don’t want to tell him about me working extra late because I thought I might get in trouble too, so I told him about the money skimming. He was kind of nonplussed about it, like I was wasting his time on a petty thief. So, I told him about me working until 2am, and him clocking me out. That got his attention. Not only was I under 18 and working late, I was working while not clocked in. Two major violations.

There were big changes.

I wasn’t on the schedule for the next two days because I was at max hours already. When I came in on the third day, we had a new GM. She and I had a chat in her office for an hour about everything, and how I “didn’t need to inform the Department of Labor or the Department of Insurance”, because they already took care of the problem. I got the hint. Over the next few months, brand new expensive camera systems were installed in the office and around the store, a new off-site managed clocking system was installed, and we got a whole new set of managers rotated in. Don’t know if they were let go or just transferred to other locations to get proper training.

I’m glad the supervisor was fired. At least, I think that’s what happened. Obviously, stealing, lying and encouraging employees to break the law are all very bad qualities in a manager.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person points out the real problem for corporate.

Yeah, it definitely sounds like Wendy’s.

Here’s another recommendation to avoid the chili.

Here’s a suggestion.

Breaking the law is not a good move for a manager.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.