Forklift Operator Spent Years Outworking Everyone Around Him, So When His Boss’s Boss Targeted Him For Petty Violations While Letting Half The Staff Sleep On The Job, He Finally Had Enough

Hard work stops feeling rewarding real fast when management treats it like an invitation to pile on more nonsense.

When one warehouse worker kept outperforming everyone around him, his boss’s boss singled him out for minor rule violations and extra scrutiny while the rest of the staff got away with doing next to nothing.

Eventually, he finally hit his limit.

Keep reading for the full story.

My boss’s boss broke me today. I say my boss’s boss because that’s how he introduced himself the first time I met him. He stated his position before he told us his name.

This employee considers himself quite the high performer.

I have been an outstanding employee for 5 years now. I’ve finished safety projects, supervised 2 crews, and worked 13-hour shifts while everybody else works 12s.

He’s pulled off some seriously impressive accomplishments.

I broke a record, broke that record, and then broke my own record a third time for how many trucks were loaded in one shift. I have trained 27 employees on how to operate the forklifts. I have been sent out of state to learn computer stuff that I then had to teach to 80+ people. I constantly have good reviews and am asked why I don’t become a supervisor full-time.

The reason is glaringly obvious.

It’s because of my boss’s boss. He wrote me up for not wearing a hard hat and put me on a 2-day suspension. It’s company policy, it’s in the handbook, but literally nobody wears PPE here. More than half the staff doesn’t even have a hard hat.

In fact, many don’t seem to take their jobs seriously at all.

Heck, more than half the staff spends their shift asleep or watching movies because there’s “nothing to do.” I get it, “there’s always something to clean or work on.” I’ve had my days, but because I’m on medication, I struggle sitting still. I need to work on something, or I get antsy.

But still the boss’ boss won’t let up.

Boss’s boss ignores everyone else and constantly harasses me. He’s pointed me out in a group of people and asked me why I’m not wearing my PPE before.

This boss seems to be actively taking advantage of his drive.

I said nobody does; there’s no point. He gives me extra tasks knowing that I’ll do them and ignores the people sleeping. He put up an employee suggestion box and accountability board that I filled up, then threw them both out once he realized I was the one with the ideas.

HR seems to be in the boss’ boss’ pocket too.

He called me into his office twice when I emailed HR, so I don’t trust them. I’m going to do the bare minimum from now on. I can’t leave this job because of money and benefits. Advice, please?

The bar at this workplace is practically on the floor.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe staying at this job is simply a lost cause.

Maybe the best revenge is to stop being so dang good at his job.

It’s time to start being a little more withholding.

For some toxic bosses, nothing will ever be good enough.

There’s only so much disrespect an employee can tolerate, no matter how how high performing they are.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.