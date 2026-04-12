HOA President Brags About His Garden, So One Homeowner Has 100,000 Bees Delivered To His House

Imagine living in a neighborhood with an HOA, and the HOA president literally measures grass. If you got fined for your grass being too tall, would you roll your eyes and pay it, or would you want to get revenge on the HOA president?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and while he pays the fine, he also wants revenge. However, now he’s wondering if he went too far.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for renting 100,000 bees to “pollinate” my HOA presidents garden after he fined me for my lawn? I (32M) live in one of those uptight suburban neighborhoods where the HOA (Homeowners Association) acts like it’s the Supreme Court. Our HOA president, Carl (60M), is a guy who genuinely enjoys measuring grass height. The kind of guy who has a notebook for “infractions” and uses the word “violation” with way too much enthusiasm.

This would be so annoying.

Now, I have a small patch of grass in my front yard that, admittedly, got a little wild this summer. I’m talking, like, an inch too tall. Not jungle levels—just “needs a trim” vibes. But Carl apparently runs the tightest ship in the county and slapped me with a fine, and I quote, “For violating community standards of lawn care decorum.” An $80 fine. For grass. I paid it, but I was MAD. So, I decided to get a little creative.

Here’s something OP knows about Carl…and can use against him.

Carl is obsessed with his garden. He’s out there every morning, pruning roses, talking to his tulips, and bragging about his “award-winning azaleas.” It’s a full-blown flower fortress. He once said, “No one in the neighborhood can compete with my pollination game.” That gave me an idea.

Carl shouldn’t have bragged about pollination because OP can definitely help him with that!

See, I’m a beekeeper. (Stick with me, it’s relevant.) I have a few hives in my backyard, and I’ve gotten pretty good at handling bees. So, I called up a buddy of mine who runs a bee rental business—yes, this exists—and arranged for 100,000 bees to be delivered to Carl’s precious garden. I mean, if he wants pollination, I’m going to give him pollination.

Carl could’ve been honest that he didn’t order bees, but he didn’t do that.

The day the bees arrived, it was glorious. Picture Carl, sipping his morning coffee, admiring his roses, and then—BAM—a truck pulls up with boxes full of bees. The delivery guy was like, “Where do you want the bees, sir?” Carl’s face went pale, but he couldn’t admit he didn’t want them, because remember, he’s Mr. “Pollination Game.”

So, Carl, stammering, says, “Uh, j-just set them around the garden, I guess?”

The bees seemed to love Carl’s garden!

Let me tell you—within minutes, those bees were EVERYWHERE. They were doing their job, alright. His garden was buzzing like it was auditioning for a Bee Movie sequel. Carl couldn’t go near his azaleas without hearing the ominous hum of 100,000 bees having the time of their lives.

OP is wondering if he’s wrong for his excuse to the HOA.

He tried to play it cool, but I could see the fear in his eyes every time one of them got too close. Now, here’s where I might be a jerk. Carl went to the HOA and tried to fine me AGAIN, this time for “unauthorized bee activity” (which, as far as I know, isn’t a real thing). But I argued that I was simply providing a community service by improving the local pollination rates and that Carl requested the bees, so technically, I was helping him out.

He’s wondering if he did go too far.

Carl’s garden has never looked better, but he’s been avoiding me like the plague ever since. Some of the neighbors are calling me a hero, others are saying I went too far. My wife thinks I’ve lost my mind. So, Reddit, AITA for renting 100,000 bees to “help” Carl’s garden after he fined me for my grass?

That was some pretty crazy and somewhat extreme revenge, but was it just right or too much?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person thinks the whole story was made up.

Another person asks a really good question.

He would probably be happier if he didn’t live in an HOA.

But this person simply finds the story funny.

The HOA president shouldn’t have bragged about his garden so much!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.